Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

President Trump said in a tweet Tuesday night that he would sign a “stand alone” bill solely designed to give Americans a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

“If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” Trump tweeted.

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be separated by a see-through barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to a campaign aide who was unauthorized to discuss the details publicly and who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Early in-person voting in New York State will run from October 24th to November 1st.

Voters in Monroe County can go to any one of twelve polling locations, regardless of where they live within the county.

Gov. Cuomo held a briefing at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Albany to discuss the state’s ongoing coronavirus response efforts.

It’s been 220 days since the pandemic arrived in New York state, and the governor says the autumn season continues to present new challenges in regards to limiting the spread of the virus.

“What happens in the fall? The virus goes up — the leaves come down, the virus comes up,” Gov. Cuomo said. “In New York, statewide, we are doing very well, but we have a cluster problem. It’s serious. It can grow.”

Today will look and feel different than yesterday. A fresh cold front will make its approach Scattered showers should hold off until the morning as a cold front nears. Wednesday is NOT going to be a washout of a day. In fact, I suspect large chunks of the day will be dry. The bigger headline will be gusty winds.

This is most certainly not expected to be a high end event, but one that will likely knock down a few leaves and expedite the Fall look around here. Temperatures will take a bit of a dip on Thursday as that cooler air settles in from the north and northwest. The cool air will trigger a few lake effect rain showers as well. Expect a nice rebound in temperatures Friday and into the first half of the weekend.