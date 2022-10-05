ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
- Criminal complaint details deadly gang war in Rochester
- Arrest made after bombs sent to Geneva Public Safety Building
- Opening statements, testimonies begin in Kirk Ashton Trial
- ‘Just the beginning’: Genesee Brewery launches premium beer series
- Black Button Distilling announces new location, expansion
Weather forecast: Sunshine stays as we warm to near 70°
Sunshine Wednesday helps our temperatures climb toward 70 degrees, arguably the gem of the week for us locally.