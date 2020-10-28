Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

A man was killed early Wednesday morning after he stuck a tree while driving down Lake Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Seneca Parkway and Lake Avenue around 4:36 a.m. and attempted live saving efforts, but ultimately the man succumbed to his injuries.

A man was killed after he was struck by a car while attempting to cross Lake Avenue on Tuesday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Lake Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from massive trauma. The man was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night near Front Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 8:34 p.m. and upon arrival, found 25-year-old Marese Logan suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Life saving measures were attempted but Logan ultimately died at the scene.

The City of Rochester has seen 220 shootings this year, the most the city has had since 2012, data from the Rochester Police Department shows.

After a fatal shooting on Frost Avenue Tuesday evening, the city has had 31 shooting deaths, and 275 total shooting victims.

The family of a Black man killed by Philadelphia police officers in a shooting caught on video had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said.

Police said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon. But his parents said Tuesday night that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times on Monday.

Dave Roberts finally has a World Series title to savor.

The Los Angeles manager guided the Dodgers to their first championship since 1988on Tuesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win in six games.

“This is our year!” Roberts shouted, drawing huge cheers from about 11,000 fans in Texas.

Today will likely be the nicest and driest day of the week for most despite the stubborn clouds of the morning.

We may even see a glimpse or two of the sun before the afternoon is out. Temperatures will make a run at the 50 degree mark thanks to some of that late day sun. By this time we will have watched a massive nationwide storm system that will have stretched across the United States slowly work its way into the Mid-Atlantic by Wednesday night and Thursday. It will combine with what is soon to be Hurricane Zeta (landfall somewhere in Louisiana Wednesday). The northern edge of this storm will bring showers of rain to areas largely south of the Thruway by tomorrow afternoon with a few wet snow flakes thrown in for “good measure” late Thursday night into Friday morning.

It looks like areas north of the thruway will only see some novelty wet snowflakes. Areas south of the Thruway and in the highest elevations above 2000 feet could see a very small accumulation of snow. To get a breakdown of what to expect, here is an article on what could be our first snow of the season.

As the forecast stands now, the storm system moves out Friday afternoon and evening ushering in a cold, but sunny Halloween. The next cold front will make its approach quickly on Sunday setting the stage for a freshening breeze, an increase in clouds, and a few showers. Enough cold air will follow late Sunday night into Monday to allow for yet ANOTHER opportunity to see a few flakes of snow.