ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
- Halloween decorations spark house fire on Country Downs Circle in Perinton
- ’75 Monroe’ approved in Pittsford after years-long legal battle
- Parents demand answers from Hilton School Board after Ashton verdict
- Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
- Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
Weather forecast: The last warm day before rain brings the cold
Wednesday starts warm and dry with a few lingering (and fleeting) breaks of sunshine. The afternoon features the greatest rain chance as scattered showers get going.