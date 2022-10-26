ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  1. Halloween decorations spark house fire on Country Downs Circle in Perinton
  2. ’75 Monroe’ approved in Pittsford after years-long legal battle
  3. Parents demand answers from Hilton School Board after Ashton verdict
  4. Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
  5. Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.

Weather forecast: The last warm day before rain brings the cold

Wednesday starts warm and dry with a few lingering (and fleeting) breaks of sunshine. The afternoon features the greatest rain chance as scattered showers get going.