Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

President Donald Trump brought his re-election hopes to Northwestern Pennsylvania on October 20th.

In front of a large and enthusiastic crowd, President Trump quickly talked about a post pandemic America if he wins.

“You know what we want, normal life. Normal life will finally resume and next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country, ” said President Trump.

Tuesday officially marks two weeks to go until Election Day, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making another attempt at getting a coronavirus relief package to the finish line.

“Working families have waited months,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell (R-KY) is planning a vote on the same targeted COVID relief measure he tried to pass last month without success.

St. John Fisher College is transitioning to remote learning for the rest of the semester due to COVID-19.

College officials said Tuesday that they’ve seen a “steady increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus.”

Steuben County continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, causing public health leaders to warn residents there to be more diligent in following health protocols.

Large gatherings and ignoring social distance protocols are some of the reasons leaders in Steuben County believe they are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, surgeons at Rochester Regional Health will be discussing the first surgeries performed in the new Sands-Constellation Center for Critical Care.

The new rooms are larger and are equipped with the latest technology. The doctors will also discuss new procedures they can perform with the new equipment.

A “wavy” somewhat stationary front continues to complicate the forecast. With each move north or south will come a shift in temperature. The boundary lifts north as a warm front allowing for a round of showers to start the day followed by a drier finish and a shot at 70 degrees.

Another storm system that lifts into the Great Lakes Thursday will ensure a mostly cloudy day and temperatures that stay at a modest lower 60s. This storm system has a unique track that will drag a warm front through the region and provide with skyrocketing temperatures heading into Friday. It looks like temperatures will surge well into the 70s with mostly sunny skies to pair.

All good things must come to an end, and in October those endings happen quickly. Expect rain showers and cooler temperatures to start the weekend. Sunday looks much cooler with highs stuck in the 40s. More rain chances return by next week.