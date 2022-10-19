ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
- Person in custody after police investigation in Webster
- RG&E, NYSEG say expect electric bills to increase this winter
- Firefighter injured in Rochester house fire on Weaver St.
- New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft
- Mobile Sports Betting tax revenues soar in NYS, amid football season
Weather forecast: Another cold day as we patiently wait for a warm-up
A familiar patter will linger today and into Thursday, which means more scattered rain and daily highs that will have a hard time touching 50 degrees.