Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 14

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple agencies responded to Viking Apartments and Townhouses on Wednesday morning for a fire.

People on scene said one woman in her 70s was rescued and came down the ladder with help from firefighters. A cat was rescued as well. It isn’t clear how many people were rescued. Many residents were waiting outside of the buildings for more information.

A man was arrested in Webster after a bench warrant was “erroneously issued,” leading to a protest and injuries at the Public Safety Building late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Officials say Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 50-year-old Nicholas Wilt Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Webster.

Authorities say Wilt had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Rochester City Court, but Rochester police said later that warrant was erroneously issued

A bubble of High pressure in place today sets the stage for a gorgeous fall day with no shortage of sunshine and just a slight westerly breeze. Temperatures should top out in the lower 60s for highs which is just about “par” for this time of year.

A warm front will track to the northwest of us later tonight. Out ahead of that feature the winds shift into the southwest allowing temperatures to actually climb a bit later in the night after early evening lows in the lower 50s. A more substantial cold front will approach late Thursday which will kick up the wind before swing through with a drop in temperature heading into Friday. Winds could gust to near 30-40 mph throughout Thursday ahead of this front and deepening low in the Great Lakes. The rain showers look to arrive by Thursday afternoon and evening.

The front will be associated with a highly amplified trough that is expected to pack a punch. The drop in temperatures from Thursday to Friday will be some 20° bringing a late fall chill to the region that will likely last into the weekend. As the trough moves firmly over the Northeast, winds will shift and favor some lake-effect showers. While most of this looks to be sporadic rain showers, if the air is cold enough at higher elevations there may be some wet flakes that mix in at higher elevations south of Rochester.