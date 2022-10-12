ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

  1. Rochester Police Accountability Board members call for acting manager to be fired
  2. Webster race could tip the balance of power in Monroe County Legislature
  3. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office seeks county funding to help cover overtime costs
  4. Morelle, Singletary participate in Rochester Rotary forum

Weather forecast: Another day we eye 70° before heavy rain Thursday

It’s a comfortable morning, feeling like mid-September rather than mid-October. Temperatures that started in the 50s will climb into the 70s this afternoon as clouds increase from west to east.