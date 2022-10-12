ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
- Rochester Police Accountability Board members call for acting manager to be fired
- Webster race could tip the balance of power in Monroe County Legislature
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office seeks county funding to help cover overtime costs
- Morelle, Singletary participate in Rochester Rotary forum
Weather forecast: Another day we eye 70° before heavy rain Thursday
It’s a comfortable morning, feeling like mid-September rather than mid-October. Temperatures that started in the 50s will climb into the 70s this afternoon as clouds increase from west to east.