Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

The latest updates on the 2020 presidential campaign: 5:38 a.m.

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

A late burst of votes in Wisconsin from Milwaukee gave Biden a small lead, but it was too early to call the race. Hundreds of thousands of votes were also outstanding in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

US REPRESENTATIVE 25TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Democrat Joe Morelle leads Republican Challenger George Mitris and Libertarian Kevin Wilson.

NY 23RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION

In the 23rd district, the Associated Press has declared republican Incumbent Tom Reed the winner over Democrat Tracy Mitrano and Libertarian Andrew Kolstee.

NY 27TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION

In the 27th district, Republican Chris Jacobs holds a sizable lead over Democrat Nate McMurry and Libertarian Duane Whitmer.

NY 24TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SPECIAL ELECTION

In the 24th congressional district, Republican Incumbent John Katko leads Democrat Dana Balter and Working Families candidate Steven Williams. Katko has declared victory.

MONROE COUNTY CLERK DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

In the race for Monroe County Clerk, Democrat Jamie Romeo leads Republican Karla Boyce.

All of these results are pending the county of absentee ballots.

Visiting Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery on Election Day has become a Rochester tradition, and this year is no different.

Voters lined up early Tuesday morning to place their “I Voted” stickers on the grave stone of suffragist.

Brooks Avenue is closed between Kron and Evangeline Street on Wednesday morning due to a water main break.

Genesee Street will be closed from Brooks Avenue to Barton Street due to the overflow of water.

Some of the nicest November weather imaginable is in store for all of Western New York and the Finger Lakes in the coming days and nights. Stringing together more than a week with above normal temperatures and a surplus of sunshine in November is nothing short of remarkable in this part of the world this time of the year. Climatologically speaking, November is one of the cloudiest months of the year! We can thank a broad area of High pressure that extends from the southern half of the nation all the way to the Mid-Atlantic for this beautiful stretch of weather that will start today. Breezes will be balmy on the back side of that High and will freshen at times this afternoon. Temperatures will easily climb into the middle 60s. .

The cruise control is set from there. Surface high pressure shifts into the Atlantic Ocean and the jet stream stays well to the north of the region allowing for tranquil weather for about a week. There will be some clouds that cross through Thursday because of a weak disturbance aloft, but I do not expect any precipitation out of it. The blocking pattern starts here where there is a large ridge over the eastern half of the United States and a significant trough over the West Coast. This should keep us firmly in the “above average” category for not only afternoon highs but overnight lows as well. 53/37 is average. Lows will firmly be in the upper 40s with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 60s.

The weekend is shaping up to be one to remember with a good chance at seeing the 70° mark for many. Both days should feature ample sunshine. Monday looks to be another day that may see near-record warmth. A large storm system will approach sometime by the middle of next week, but these blocking patterns take a long time to break, so we will have to wait to see when the rain showers return.