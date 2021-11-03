Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

It’s been a foregone conclusion since his primary victory in June, but Rochester City Councilman Malik Evans officially secured his new title Tuesday: Mayor-elect.

The Democrat ran unopposed in Tuesday’s general election for Rochester mayor, after his decisive victory over Lovely Warren earlier this year, with Evans carrying nearly 66% of the vote.

The teen was taken to Rochester General Hospital around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday with at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Identification on the victim has not been provided at this time. Police say this was an isolated incident.

Rochester is on-track to break the record for most homicides in one calendar year as it nears 70.

During the game, Kimberly Ray, former host of the Kimberly and Beck radio in Rochester, tweeted about using a fake vaccination card to gain entry into the stadium.

“Asking to see your ID is against everything American,” the former radio host wrote. Despite her claims, it’s a regular practice to ask for identification for regular exchanges, like purchasing alcohol or tobacco.

When asked for more information, the health officials reiterated: “Again, we cannot comment on an open investigation.”

According to federal prosecutors, misrepresenting the official seal of a U.S. agency, like the CDC logo on vaccine cards, could be a violation of federal law.

An unofficial tally Tuesday revealed that Milby received 66% of the vote.

Milby defeated MacNeal with 69% of the vote during last year’s primary stage of voting.

The results are in — and they appear favorable for incumbent mayor Byron Brown.

The number of write-in votes cast in the election for Brown outnumbered the votes cast for Democratic nominee India Walton by more than 10,000.

Absentee votes can arrive through Nov. 9 as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and the Board of Elections. The latest deadline to certify the election is Nov. 27.

“This is definitely not a concession speech,” Walton said, adding that it’s still unclear who “write-in” is.

Wednesday early morning began with what felt like below 30 degrees, only to be topped by the region’s first taste of snow as a frost front heads toward the northern part of Rochester.

The Weekend: Saturday and Sunday are going to follow the patterns of the week — cold, breezy and 40s at best. Winter is truly back, and here to stay.