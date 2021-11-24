Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old driver was headed northbound on Creek Street around 5:15 p.m. when he hit 57-year-old Brett Anderson.

Investigators say the driver was detained at the scene under suspicion of impaired driving.

Anderson was pronounced dead at Rochester General Hospital.

Hospitals alert the state when they want to make a diversion, and the state alerts emergency medical services to bring patients elsewhere for a set period of time.

Thompson representatives said it was necessary because they had a number of patients in the emergency department requiring intensive care, but no room in the ICU.

“That being said, we would never turn away an ambulance,” said Anne Johnston with UR Medicine Thompson Health.

This, they said, was because many hospital patients have been waiting to be placed into nursing homes, but there were no beds available at nursing homes in the region.

21-year-old Jacob Loyd — who was previously convicted of carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime — was sentenced to serve 123 months in prison.

Federal prosecutors say two unidentified victims were sitting in a vehicle on Gothic Street in Rochester back in June 2019 when Loyd, then 19-years-old, and two others approached the vehicle.

They say Loyd pointed a firearm at one of the victims and said “don’t do anything stupid, don’t look up or I’ll blow your head off” before ordering them to exit the vehicle.

Loyd struck him in the head with the firearm and then drove away in the victims’ vehicle.

They say Loyd was taken into custody a short time later with 15 bags of cocaine in his possession.

A 17-year-old resident was transported to a local hospital following a shooting near the 900 block of Mt. Read Boulevard at 7 p.m. Tuesday, leaving him with at least one gunshot wound.

The teenager was transported to Strong Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

According to Rochester Police, it is unclear whether the shooting occurred on Mt. Read or somewhere else. Investigators continue to work out the details and release information.

Natalie Claus is a senior at SUNY Geneseo studying history. In December of 2019, someone hacked into her Snapchat account and distributed nude photos of her to 116 Snapchat contacts, many of whom were also Geneseo students.

David Mondore, 29, pleaded guilty to accessing a protected computer without authorization for the purposes of committing a fraud, as part of a plea deal.

In pleading guilty, he also admitted to hacking more than 300 Snapchat accounts over the span of 2 years. Mondore is expected to be sentenced in Buffalo on December 1st, when Claus plans to give a victim impact statement.

“I had never met this man before, I had no idea that he even existed but through account hopping, he managed to find my account,” Claus said.

These charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is expected to be sentenced in Buffalo on December 1st, 2021.

A New York State Supreme Court ruled that a postponed playoff high school football game would go on as scheduled Tuesday night.

Several players and a McQuaid coach tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Buffalo Public Schools argued that McQuaid should forfeit the contest, but in the courtroom, a judge ruled the game would be played.

McQuaid ultimately lost, 14 to 26.

An early morning of freezing temperatures kickstarted Wednesday. Sunny skies however are set to melt away any excess snow piles throughout the afternoon with temperatures comfortably sitting at high 40s.

Thanksgiving Travel: All is clear for those with plans to travel locally during turkey-day, as temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees will warm the region up just in time for Thanksgiving celebrations.

The Weekend: The luck Rochester gets during the holiday will almost immidetetly come back to bite it Saturday and Sunday as a cold front is expected to bring cold and snow back into the picture.