Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — November 17, 2021.

Recognizing waning immunity over time, the governor announced the state is expanding access to COVID-19 booster shots for New Yorkers 18 and older Tuesday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a COVID-19 briefing from the Delevan Grider Community Center in Buffalo to update New Yorkers on the state’s pandemic response efforts.

Regarding breakthrough cases in New York, the governor reported a slight uptick week over week in percentage of breakthrough cases and hospitalizations.

She said breakthrough cases accounted for 1.2% of new COVID-19 cases in New York over the past seven days, and 0.08% of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, up from 1.1% and 0.07%, respectively, a week ago.

The governor announced that anyone who is 18 and older, who lives in a high transmission area, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can get the booster shot if they want one.

UR Medicine told employees exceptions could be made for remote workers, but not for those who work in “direct clinical roles,” amid religious exemptions to the states COVID-19 vaccine mandate come Monday.

A notice to health care providers across the state Monday, saying employees must have “documentation of either a first dose COVID-19 vaccination or a valid medical exemption” to continue working unvaccinated.

Rochester Regional Health did not return a request for comment.

The Rochester Teachers Association issued a resolution of ‘no confidence’ in the Rochester City School District and its superintendent Tuesday.

“While Rochester City Hall declared a State of Emergency due to the alarming increase of violence across the city, the Superintendent of Schools is failing to take any real action and is offering band-aids and empty rhetoric instead instead of leadership,” RTA President Adam Urbanski said in a statement Tuesday.

The RTA issued the Resolution of No Confidence after members took a survey on safety in the district. That survey found:

84.95% of respondents strongly agree or agree “I am concerned about the safety of my students and/or my personal safety at work”

94.86% strongly agree or agree that “Large class sizes are a risk factor contributing to lack of safety.”

98.67% strongly agree or agree that “Staffing shortages is a risk factor contributing to lack of safety.”

Two brothers facing murder charges for a fatal attack outside a Rochester bus station appeared in court Tuesday morning for arraignment.

Police say Allen was shot, stabbed, and beaten to death outside the RTC on St. Paul Street Thursday.

Family members at court were emotional as they mourned the loss of their loved one.

During the course of the investigation, police found a handgun believed to have been possessed by the brothers, adding that additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

According to authorities, a stolen vehicle previously used in an attempted robbery at gunpoint earlier this week was spotted by Rochester Police near North Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Police pursued the vehicle through downtown Rochester before the driver lost control, leaving the vehicle to hit a fire hydrant and light pole.

All three occupants were quickly arrested shortly after fleeing the scene of the crash and now await charges from the Rochester Police Department.

Organizers called on Governor Kathy Hochul to enact long-term solutions for the state’s housing crisis.

Tuesday’s rally comes after Rochester City Council’s vote last week to renew 485-A, a tax break for developers that some are not happy about. This break allows developers to pay taxes on properties based on their initial value, instead of its assessed value once the project is completed.

Barbara Rivera with Citizen Action said she’s disappointed in city council’s actions.

“This just means more people who are already being displaced in this community are going to be more displaced, like our homeless,” Rivera said.

Temperatures will begin in the middle 50s by Wednesday afternoon and continued southerly flow could spike those numbers to 60 degrees into the night. Thursday and Friday will come with rain and snow.

The Weekend: Our weekend starts cold and sunny, but warmer and and showers return later Sunday in advance of what might prove to be a busy Thanksgiving week.