Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2020.

The Monroe County Board of Elections has completed its counting of absentee and affidavit ballots for the 2020 General Election, the Board reported Tuesday evening.

The absentee count skewed Democratic. In several local races, including State Senate 55 and 56, as well as Congressional District 25, Democratic candidates saw their leads grow. Jen Lunsford, the Democratic candidate in Assembly District 135, pulled ahead of incumbent Mark Johns (R).

The first COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be used for self-testing at home was approved Tuesday night by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The rapid results test created by Lucira was approved using an Emergency Use Authorization. According to the FDA, it’s made for those 14 and older who are suspected of having COVID-19 by their health care provider. It will be authorized for prescription use only.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that the start date for high-risk winter sports would be January 4, 2021.

This includes basketball, competitive cheerleading, ice hockey, and wrestling.

“The NYSPHSAA membership has expressed concerns pertaining to the increase in infection rates,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “Minimizing risk and exposure to COVID-19 is a top priority of the Association. We continue to make these types of decisions based upon readily available information and communication with state officials.”

A Rochester man was hospitalized after an assault and fire on Glide Street Tuesday night.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene of the fire around 5:45 p.m. Investigators say first responders found a 45-year-old man unconscious in a driveway.

In addition to dealing with a biting wind, and a few more lake flakes, icy spots, or areas of “black ice”, have developed on pavement this morning. This is due to an abrupt temperature drop in the overnight causing whatever melted late yesterday to freeze again. Use a little extra caution making that morning drive. You’ll also need to brace for wind chills deep down into the teens early in the day making in one of the coldest mornings we’ve seen so far this season.

In terms of snowfall, lake effect bands are going to be transient. While briefly heavy, they won’t last long and overall coverage will wane during the first part of the day. Overall, accumulations, if any, are expected to be minor. A heavy dusting to a scant half inch or inch is all we’ll see today. Cold is otherwise the bigger headline.

Highs Wednesday barely break freezing. Remarkably, we quickly jump Thursday into the middle 50s and could be near 60 degrees Friday. Rain is looking increasingly likely Sunday, but models are still having a hard time with the track and placement of that impending area of low pressure. That’s likely to have more of a bearing on temperatures Sunday than precipitation type (looking like all rain), but we’ll be watching.