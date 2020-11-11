Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

A man is dead after a shooting on Ketchum Street, early Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to 67 Ketchum Street around 3 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male in is 20s outside of the location — which they believe is a vacant home — with a gunshot wound.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 217 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The county’s seven-day rolling average is now 179 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 3.95% in Monroe County.

The Red Wings relationship with the Minnesota Twins is done.

Rochester posted a statement tonight confirming a report in the the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the Twins informed Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver their intention is to no longer affiliate with the Red Wings.

One man was arrested, and one round of pepper balls was deployed at a small protest at the Public Safety Building, according to Rochester police.

Police officials say approximately 25 protesters gathered downtown outside the PSB shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police officials say they reached out to Pathways to Peace and the Clergy Response Team to assist with the protest. Police officials say the attempts to mediate were “unsuccessful.”

Conor Dwyer Reynolds will serve as the Rochester Police Accountability Board’s first ever Executive Director. The Rochester City Council unanimously voted to confirm Reynolds at a meeting Tuesday night.

Reynolds was announced as the selection for the position by the PAB on Oct. 16.

Rochester had a record shattering high of 78 degrees on Tuesday. That 78° top temperature represented just one of many records that were established.

A dynamic storm system to our west is making progress in our general direction. Ahead of the approaching cold front, it will be mild but showery to start your day today.

The slow moving nature of the front will allow for a decent dose of dampness before the showers taper. That should happen later this afternoon. Expect the cold front to usher in a healthy temperature drop. We’ll see highs in the upper 60s by midday before temperatures fall into the 50s by sunset with a much cooler breeze.

The forecast for the remainder of the week, the weekend, and into next week has a distinctly cooler feel to it. We’re also seeing early indications of the potential for a few lake-effect snowflakes into next week. Stay tuned.