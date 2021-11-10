Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Five different teenagers were involved in separate shootings Tuesday.

One shooting took place near Clifton Street in Rochester around 7 p.m. with four victims. The second incident happened in the area of North Street, where a 16-year-old girl was shot.

Officials say the four victims involved in the Clifton Street incident are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to police, three females and one male each sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Rochester Police identified two 16-year-old females, one 15-year-old male and another 15-year-old female.

Officers responded to the North Street incident shortly before 8 p.m. for the report of a person shot. The victim was located with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body.

All five victims were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for further examination.

According to officials, both shootings took place outside of the locations. They say there appears to be no further danger to the public.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Rochester police officials say an officer injured their hand during an altercation with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday night.

Authorities say a little after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of an armed robbery.

Police say officers spoke with a convenience store employee who had been robbed at knifepoint.

Officials say a short tame later, one of the suspects — a 26-year-old Rochester man — was taken into custody after a “brief use of force.” Authorities say during the struggle, the officer received an injury to his hand. Police describe the officer’s injuries as non life-threatening.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Rochester police officials say a man was stabbed and robbed overnight on the city’s east side.

Authorities say officers responded to the 400 block of South Goodman Street for the report of a person stabbed around 2 a.m.

Police say that officers learned 47-year-old Rochester man had been robbed and stabbed in the upper body. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the victim stated the incident happened on Monroe Avenue.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 911.

One home resident was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital following a working fire that began near 2700 Pond Road in Lima Tuesday.

According to New York State Police, 67-year-old Cynthia Chambery was rescued and provided life saving techniques shortly after the blaze broke out but ultimately succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

A second resident was saved by a nearby neighbor and remains in stable condition.

An investigation is being carried out state police and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small’s new proposal would close three schools and merge several others in an attempt to combat reduced enrollment numbers.

According to district officials, the Rochester City School District has experienced a decline of approximately 4,600 enrolled students since the 2015-16 school year.

The proposal was presented in Tuesday’s school board meeting. The changes would lay out the structure for the upcoming academic year, from 2022 to 2023.

Adam Urbanski, President of the Rochester Teachers’ Association, spoke out against the proposal Tuesday night on Twitter:

The Superintendent’s new proposal to close and merge schools leads to more disruption and trauma at a time that students need stability. It lays the groundwork for larger class sizes and teacher layoffs. — Adam Urbanski (@adam_urbanski) November 10, 2021

Large Middle Schools are a recipe for disaster. We know that from our own experience here.Does the RCSD Superintendent not know that? — Adam Urbanski (@adam_urbanski) November 10, 2021

Dimitri Cash Sr. and Joenathan Cash, who were indicted on kidnapping charges in March, were arraigned for conspiracy to murder a Monroe County Family Court Judge Tuesday.

A Monroe County Grand Jury indictment was unsealed today, alleging that the two men were planning to kill Monroe Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo.

On January 18, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash after they were forcibly taken from a Greece foster home on English Road in Rochester. Two days later, both children were found unharmed in Montgomery, Alabama.

The children’s father, Dimitri Cash Sr., along with his cousin Joenathan Cash and Kimara Pluviose all were charged with kidnapping, robbery among several others.

An investigation on the kidnaping began following the issuing of an Amber Alert on January 18. The two children were located after a rented vehicle was tracked by Greece Police that eventually led them to Alabama. Officials said blood evidence found at the invaded house also helped in the investigation.

As we head into the holiday season, Monroe County continues to see COVID cases spike.

Over the past three days, more than 1,000 positive cases have been reported across the county and we currently have a 7-day positive rate around 6%. Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has the highest 7-day positivity rate of all regions across New York, currently at 6.5%.

But, New Yorkers are continuing to get vaccinated against the virus, so why are we seeing cases go up?

Albert Blankley, the Chief Operating Officer at Common Ground Health, said there are a lot of factors that could be playing a role in the rising cases. One being, vaccination rates. Another, how people are living their day-to-day lives.

“Where you see fewer precautions being taken, like masking, social distancing, those sorts of things, in localities, you tend to see those increases in cases. A lot of times it really does come down to local and even, you know, sub-local factors where you wind up with a cluster because of a particular gathering,” Blankley said.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello unveiled the proposed 2022 county budget Tuesday morning inside the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at SUNY Brockport’s downtown campus.

“The budget I’m proposing today contains real dollars and priorities I pledge to deliver to the people of Monroe County,” Bello said.

The county executive said the proposed budget calls for $1.28 billion in spending — an increase of 3.4%, but two full percentage points below the national rate of inflation of 5.4%.

Budget highlights include:

Lowering property tax rate to lowest levels in Monroe County since 2003

Eliminating $2.5 million county legislature “slush fund”

Raise county employee minimum wage to $15 per hour

Increases in spending for sheriff’s office, district attorney’s office, and public defender’s office

Expanded funding for youth services

$7.2 million to renovate, repair and upgrade county parks

$450,000 to invest in small and medium-sized arts organizations

$12 million to upgrade Frontier Field so it meets new MLB guidelines

According to the county executive, priorities of the 2022 budget include investing in public safety and health, engaging the economy and workforce, and rebuilding community infrastructure.

“The path ahead for us is clear,” bello said. “We started a new day in this community as Monroe County embarks on our next 200 years. The proposed budget is not merely a plan to bring Monroe County back, it’s a statement that we are already doing so.”

Wednesday should feature plenty of sunshine with highs into the middle 50s, all things considered a fairly normal early November day. Clouds will increase again Thursday as the flow turns southerly Thursday in advance of our next system.

Southeast winds will increase late Thursday with rain and even a random rumble overspread the region into Thursday night. Gusty winds to 40 mph appear likely for many with an isolated 50 mph gust perhaps not impossible, particularly along the narrow convective band of downpours with the front itself.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The storm systems low pressure center looks to stall over the Great Lakes and send waves of cool air into Western New York. Wind direction will be key in this forecast as the flow determines where lake-effect bands set up. Temperatures around or above freezing will mean a rain and snow mix possible both Saturday and Sunday, but no significant accumulation expected. Maybe a dusting or more at higher elevations east of Lake Erie.

NEXT WEEK: It looks like there could be a few storm systems that will move by to bring us a continued rain/snow mix.