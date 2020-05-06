Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, May 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating both a triple shooting and a double shooting that took place in the city of Rochester in the late hours of Tuesday, into Wednesday morning.

The first shooting took place on Clifford Avenue that sent two Rochester men to the hospital.

RPD is also investigating a triple shooting on Lyell Avenue. The condition of those involved is unknown. Arrests have not been made in either of the shootings.

The New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional and deprive withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang of proper representation at the Democratic convention, a judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan ruled after lawyers for Sanders and Yang argued Monday that they otherwise would be harmed irreparably.

The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are collaborating on a new clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine, and you can help.

The study will recruit 90 local participants, from ages 18 to 85, and begin administering the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, to volunteers in the coming days.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Rep. Joe Morelle and Rep. Tom Reed will be in the News 8 studio Wednesday for a COVID-19 town hall.

These local leaders say they want to answer as many questions as possible from folks in our community. The live town hall will air on TV and online from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A storm system tracking to our south today means a lot of cloud cover for Western New York. The system should stay far enough to our south to allow the rain and snow associated with it to stay over Pennsylvania. Today’s temperatures will flirt with the lower 50. Highs will be well into the 50s on Thursday which will seem like a real treat. Savor and relish those temperatures because serious changes for the colder are coming.

The catalyst for this change rests with a potent cold front that will plow south from eastern Canada. The front will trigger a few scattered rain showers later Thursday afternoon. On Thursday night, we’ll see a break from the showers, but the cloud deck will remain, and the cold air will deepen. The deepening of that cold air thanks to a northwesterly flow across the Great Lakes will mean temperatures never getting out of the lower 40s for highs on Friday with lows Friday night night in the upper 20s to near 30 challenging the record low for Saturday’s date. Rare lake effect snow flakes will fly Friday night into Saturday. Saturday’s temperatures in the lower 40s also means a strong likelihood of record low maximum temperatures (“cold highs”) on Saturday with scattered rain and snow showers continuing. It’s interesting to note, Rochester hasn’t seen measurable snow (0.1″+) in May in 10 years. While we don’t expect any sort of appreciable accumulation, it’s entirely possible we pick up that 0.1″ minimum to serve as our first accumulating May snow in a decade.