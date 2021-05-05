Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, May 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Four people were taken into custody after a chase with the Rochester Police Department early Wednesday.

According to RPD, around 2 a.m. in the area of Lake Avenue and Seyle Terrace, officers saw a Gray Kia Sorrento that they say had been recently stolen in a gunpoint robbery.

Beginning Wednesday, the FEMA and state-run vaccination site at the former Kodak Hawkeye location will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

All new vaccinations will be given on a walk-in basis; no appointments are needed.

President Joe Biden has announced new vaccine goals for the United States and the government says regulations will be relaxed as more Americans get vaccinated.

To date, 44% of Americans — or nearly 150 million people — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden said Tuesday he wants 70% of Americans to have received at least one dose by July 4.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

According to the governor’s office, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate of 1.76% is the lowest it has been since November 5 of last year. Additionally statewide virus hospitalizations have decreased by 611 over the past week.

In our family first segment, a lot of people stopped going to the doctor during the pandemic.

Doctors say if you skipped your colonoscopy because of COVID-19, make an appointment now. It could save your life.

A public form on bike safety was held Tuesday evening, hosted by State Assemblymember Demond Meeks.

“The purpose of this public meeting will be to hear directly from local bike clubs about the recent use of off road vehicles and discuss potential remedies and restorative solutions to provide an outlet for our bike clubs and keep everyone safe,” Meeks wrote of the meeting in a Facebook post.

The forum, held virtually, featured several panelists, including city residents who ride off-road vehicles, as well as city and county leaders.

A family in Hilton plans to file a lawsuit against the Hilton Central School District, Superintendent Dr. Casey Kosiorek, and Northwood Elementary School principal Kirk Ashton.

Ashton is charged with sexually abusing at least 11 students, with offenses dating back several years.

A family of a student at Northwood Elementary School signed a notice of claim Monday, the first step in the legal process of filing a lawsuit. News 8 received a copy of the notice of claim Tuesday.

The defense attorney for Derek Chauvin has filed a motion asking for a new trial for the former police officer who was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

Eric Nelson’s motion argues a new trial is valid for 10 different reasons, including prosecutorial and jury misconduct and denying a change of venue.

Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The second-degree murder count, the most serious charge, carries up to 40 years in prison.

The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record $74.4 billion in March as an improving U.S. economy drove purchases of imported foreign goods.

The deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was 5.6% greater than the February gap of $70.5 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Donald Trump unveiled what his team is calling a new “communications platform” Tuesday. The subsection of his existing website is called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” and it relays the former president’s thoughts in a blog format.

According to team Trump, the outlet will enable the former president to continue sharing his thoughts and opinions despite being blocked indefinitely from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Hyundai is recalling more than 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada for two problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park their vehicles outdoors until repairs are made.

The largest recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. Some are being recalled a second time. Brake fluid can leak into the anti-lock brake computer, causing an electrical short that can lead to fires. Owners should park outdoors and away from structures until the problem is fixed, according to documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Selling vaccines during a pandemic has boosted Pfizer’s bottom line and proven that a strategy it embarked upon over a decade ago is now paying off handsomely.

The New York-based pharmaceutical giant reported Tuesday that it earned $4.9 billion in the first three months of the year and it dramatically raised its profit forecast for all of 2021 thanks to strong demand for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company, along with its German partner BioNTech, anticipate strong revenue from the vaccine and booster shots for the next three years.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies dominate today with rain showers remaining to our south. Temperatures will hover near 50° much of the day. Combine that with a freshening northwesterly breeze, and it will feel a lot chillier…and frankly, a lot more like mid-April than early May.

Skies clear out Wednesday night setting the stage for dropping temperatures. Expect overnight lows into the 30s in most spots away from Lake Ontario.

THURSDAY: Get ready for a nice break from the unsettled weather, but also prepare for an April like feel to continue. At least we will at least see some partial sunshine during the course of the day. Temperatures though will be hard pressed to go beyond the middle 50s for highs.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND: The pool of cold air over the Great Lakes and Northeast has no agenda and will remain blocked in the northeast through Friday. A trough of low pressure will swing across the region reinforcing the cool air. It will also trigger a few showers, and because of the depth of the cool air, it may even be the mechanism to allow for a few wet snow flakes to fly mixed in with those showers on Friday. Temperatures will not move much higher than 50. Keep in mind that the normal highs are in the middle 60s! Behind that feature, it will dry out in time for the start of Mother’s Day weekend, although a wave of Low pressure tracking just to our south could produce a bit of light rain south of the Thruway for the day on Mother’s Day.