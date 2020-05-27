Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, May 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

This Friday marks two weeks since the Finger Lakes region began Phase One, meaning the region has the potential to move on to the next phase.

Livingston County administrator, Ian Coyle, said based on the data, he doesn’t see any reason we wouldn’t be able to start Phase Two on Friday.

Restaurants in the Town of Greece will be able to apply for outdoor seating permits, Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich announced Tuesday.

Officials say this temporary outdoor seating permit will be issued by the Town of Greece Fire Marshal’s office within 24 through 48 hours after businesses supply supporting documentation.

he New York State Department of Labor says roughly 38.6 million Americans have filed for unemployment since March. Some economic experts are saying the prospects of everyone returning to work post-pandemic might not happen.

Some studies are saying up to 40% of those layoffs could be permanent. News 8 checked locally to see how businesses reacted to that number, and where they stand on fully reopening.

“We’re planning on bringing every body back…but it really depends on how many people are coming into the restaurant,” Danielle Marou of the Nutcracker Family Restaurant in Webster said.

Former State Senator Ted O’Brien will be able to return home from the hospital on Wednesday after his fight against COVID-19.

O’Brien has been under doctor’s watch for nearly two months, spending more than 60 days in the hospital. The former Rochester-area state senator was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit at Rochester General Hospital back in late March after contracting the coronavirus.

A family is displaced after a fire on Elmdorf Avenue broke out and caused damage to their home.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to 260 Elmdorf Ave. at 3:43 a.m. for the report of an air conditioning unit on fire, outside of the home.

The fire RFD unit arrived in just under four minutes, reporting heavy fire from the rear of the two and a half story, single family residence. Two adults and four children were home at the time and were able to escape prior to the arrival of RFD.

Those who are eligible to vote on June 23 should have received an absentee application.

This will allow voters to vote by mail due to COVID-19. The Monroe County Board of Elections said it will continue to process applications and mail out ballots.

We not only saw a new record high temperature in Rochester yesterday, but we also saw our second highest May temperature since weather records began in the 1870s. The thermometer in Rochester topped out at 93 degrees late in the afternoon. To make matters toastier, last night, temperatures remained in record high territory for lows with the mercury only dropping into the upper 60s.

Our ridge will slowly break down in the coming days, offering only slight relief from the heat. Expect upper 80s highs again tomorrow, dropping toward the middle and lower 80 from there as the work week wears on. Richer moisture (and higher humidity) will offset the relatively cooler temperatures, so the net result isn’t much of any improvement in the comfort category. That higher quality moisture will also serve to enhance our rain coverage by Thursday into Friday.

Sharply cooler air arrives for the weekend but we should see a good amount of sun. Saturday looks to be the milder of the two weekend days with highs in the middle 60s. A reinforcing batch of cool air arrives in time for Sunday which means that some spots may never leave the 50s for highs Sunday afternoon!