Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, May 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

A teenager has drowned in a creek in Scottsville on Tuesday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Oatka Creek in Canawaugus Park around 8:57 p.m. for the report of a teenaged male in the water possibly drowning.

Deputies say according to their investigation, the teen swam toward the middle of the creek and then began to struggle. “The male went under the water and multiple bystanders entered the water to assist but were unable to get the male out of the creek,” officials said in a release.

One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening, after a shooting at a Rochester church.

Officers on scene say shots were fired into Iglesia Ebenezer on Merrimac Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A 47-year-old woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records.

In our Family First segment this morning, how did you sleep last night?

Millions of Americans report having a hard time sleeping lately. If you’re one of them, you might want to take a closer look at your diet.

In partnership with N.Y. State Attorney General Letitia James and the Rochester Police Department, Mayor Lovely Warren announced a Community Gun Buy-Back program will be held next week.

The gun buy-back will take place Wednesday, May 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Church of Love Faith Center, 700 Exchange St.

The Monroe County Legislature adopted a law Tuesday aimed at curbing the use of off road vehicles like dirt bikes and ATVs on public roadways.

Officials say the “Operation of Off Road Vehicles on Public Highways in Monroe County” local law will give police additional tools to enforce existing laws and will also authorize increased fines for the illegal use of these vehicles. Officials add that the legislation gives law enforcement authority to impound and permanently remove the vehicles from the streets.

Kathleen Graupman, Greece Central School District Superintendent and President of the Monroe County Superintendents Association, is scheduled to speak Tuesday after the governor announced students will return to the classroom full-time this fall.

During Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 briefing Monday, the governor announced that based on current trajectories, all New York state schools will be set to reopen for full in-person learning come September.

The Monroe County-operated Rochester Riverside Convention Center COVID-19 vaccine POD will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for anyone 18 years of age and older.

Hours of operation are Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Rochester Riverside Convention Center POD offers appointments online here or by calling 753-5555. The clinic also accepts walk-ins.

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the United States.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to vaccinate adults in the quest to end the pandemic. But earlier this month, the U.S. and Canada authorized another vaccine for kids — the shot made by Pfizer and BioNTech — to be used starting at age 12.

Britain on Monday barred Belarus’s national airline and instructed U.K. aircraft to avoid Belarussian airspace after a Ryanair passenger jet was forced to land in Minsk.

The government said it was suspending the permit allowing airline Belavia to operate in the U.K.. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had instructed Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority “to request airlines avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe.”

Vaccinated? You could receive as much as a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines.

As part of the “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes, available to new and existing loyalty members, customers who upload their vaccination records to United Airlines’ mobile app or website by June 22 can be entered to win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class of service, to anywhere in the world United flies. Entrants will also be eligible to win a year’s worth of air travel.

Our warm morning gives way toward another hot afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west. This will set the stage for another round of scattered strong thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. The corridor of focus, like today, will be the Finger Lakes removed from the somewhat cooler lake air stemming from Lake Erie.

That air will have a better opportunity to become unstable. With adequate shear in place, the environment will be supportive of damaging winds and hail. The relatively greatest risk will lurk even farther east, sparring our viewing area. The actual cold front won’t pass until the evening, providing one last shot of downpours before the cooler air arrives.

We’ll be noticeably cooler into a sunny Thursday, dropping further Friday as rain returns.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: This will be a weekend that gets better with age. A cool and somewhat cloudy start to Saturday will pick up warmth into Sunday and especially Memorial Day Monday. Both Sunday and Monday look partly cloudy and dry!