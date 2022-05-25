ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Two men are in custody as a result of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting near Dewey Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 600 block of Dewey Avenue just before midnight.

No officers were injured during the shooting. Officials say, however, that the two suspects were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and remain in custody.

Further information on the details of this incident is not immediately available.

Although it’s unclear how the officers were involved in this shooting, the incident follows the attempted murder of a Rochester police officer on the city’s northeast side Thursday.

Interim Rochester Police Chief David Smith at the time said it’s “frustrating and heartbreaking” that an officer was shot at again, not far from a similar situation on Remington Street in April.

According to the RPD, nearly 100% of Rochester’s shooting incidents are happening on 11% of the city’s street segments. A press conference is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-car crash near East Main Street and Alexander Street early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to East Main Street and Alexander Street for reports of a motor vehicle accident around 1:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, investigators located a Jeep and a Kia involved in the incident. Both cars are believed to have been traveling westbound on East Main Street at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kia, a female in her 30s, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The operator of the Jeep was uninjured, according to police.

An investigation into the crash is underway to determine what led to the incident.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults as he went from classroom to classroom at a Texas elementary school, officials said, adding to a gruesome, yearslong series of mass killings at churches, schools and stores.

The attacker was killed by a Border Patrol agent who rushed into the school without waiting for backup, according to a law enforcement official.

The Associated Press reported the names and ages of some of the victims:

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44

Tuesday’s assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children. At the town civic center where some gathered, the silence was broken repeatedly by screams and wailing. “No! Please, no!” one man yelled as he embraced another man.

“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the school district superintendent. “We’re a small community, and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two adults killed was a teacher.

Adolfo Cruz, a 69-year-old air conditioning repairman, was still outside the school as the sun set, seeking word on his 10-year-old great-granddaughter, Eliajha Cruz Torres.

He drove to the scene after receiving a terrifying call from his daughter shortly following the first reports of the shooting. He said other relatives were at the hospital and the civic center.

Waiting, he said, was the heaviest moment of his life.

“I hope she is alive,” Cruz said.

The attack was the latest grim moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres, coming just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket. And the prospects for any reform of the nation’s gun regulations seemed as dim, if not dimmer, than in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook deaths.

But President Joe Biden appeared ready for a fight, calling for new gun restrictions in an address to the nation hours after the attack.

“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage?”

It was not immediately clear how many people in all were wounded, but Uvalde Police Chief Pete Arredondo said there were “several injuries.”

Call it take two, a sequel or a franchise reboot — the Cinema Theater is back.

Now dubbed ROC Cinema, the South Clinton movie theater will have its first showing Friday evening.

The new owners say they’ve transformed the inside of the historic theater.

“Similar to a dinner theater venue so more than just movies, we’re going to be an event space for the community so we’re really excited to bring something new to the Rochester market,” said Kristina Dinino-Jeffords, who co-owns the theater with her husband, Damon.

Dinino-Jeffords says their set-up will also allow them to offer something other movie theaters cannot.

“We’ve added a bar when you walk in so it’s a full-service bar, we’ll be serving our signature cocktails and craft beer and wine,” Dinino-Jeffords said.

The first movie to grace the Cinema screen will be Top Gun: Maverick.

In an open letter posted to the Rochester Police Accountability Board (PAB) website, the organization accused City Council of “trying to take over.”

Tuesday’s letter follows a heated City Council meeting Monday where councilmembers challenged what the PAB was doing if not investigating police. And this exchange is just days removed from the announcement that the PAB executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was placed on administrative leave pending the results of independent investigations.

At Monday’s meeting, Councilman Willie Lightfoot questioned the PAB with “What do you guys do over there?” The councilman said the PAB is close to be fully staffed and questioned why they are not taking complaints from the public or doing full investigations.

PAB Chief of Investigations Duwaine Bascoe said it comes down to a number of things, including staffing, software delays, and clarity on regulations. Bascoe added that officials from the Rochester Police Department aren’t willing to meet with the PAB.

Councilmember Mitch Gruber asked if external forces were putting barriers in the way to progress and the PAB representatives admitted to delays in reaching their goals but said they remain committed to the cause of the organization.

PAB officials said in early February, with the announcement of five new full-time hires, that the organization was closer to its goal of launching investigations in spring 2022.

Councilman Jose Peo asked out of a $5 million budget, how much have they spent? The numbers were not readily available.

The PAB is scheduled to hold an emergency board meeting Tuesday night, most of which will take place behind closed doors in an executive session as the board will be discussing specific personnel matters, including the process of selecting an interim administrator while Reynolds remains on leave.

“The PAB is committed to transparency and is also committed to protecting the privacy of our staff, just as we are determined to preserve the confidentiality of members of the public who come forward with complaints about police misconduct,” The PAB said in a Tuesday statement.

Last week, City Council announced a three-point plan for the PAB to follow in the wake of Reyndols’ suspension:

Hire Outside Counsel Establish a Select Committee on PAB Enact a moratorium on hiring

In the PAB”s open letter to the community, officials wrote in part: “The recent “3 Point Plan” for the PAB was created, discussed, and voted on without any prior notice or cooperation with the PAB itself. We specifically disagree with the Council’s attempt to implement a total hiring freeze for the agency.”

In 2019, city voters overwhelmingly approved of the creation of the PAB, but court rulings since its founding have stripped the organization of disciplinary power.

Wednesday is a comfortable middle ground between cool air and high temperatures. Sun rays will pierce through any cloud coverage today as we hit 70 degrees later in the evening.