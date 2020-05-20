Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, May 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

A 13-year-old student of the Rush Henrietta Central School District was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of fatal crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle Tuesday evening near the corner of Martin and West Henrietta Roads.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to 30 Boardman Street in the Pearl-Meigs-Monroe neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. for the report of a “suspicious condition.”

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Tuesday night.

The Rochester Police Department said they responded to the report of a man shot just before midnight and upon arrival, found a 28-year-old man that was shot at least once in the lower body on Arch Street, near East Main Street.

There are now 178 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up four from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 2,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 96 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 2,363 cases, 146 people are hospitalized and 17 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit. The number of patients hospitalized is up by 10 from Monday.

The Red Cross says there’s a big need now for blood donations to help supply procedures that may require blood transfusions, now that elective surgeries can be performed at local hospitals.

In the last couple of months collections have decreased due to the pandemic on top of modified staffing at centers and cancelled blood drives. The Red Cross says the blood they did have could have been used to treat cancer, sickle cell anemia patients and mothers who needed it while giving birth during the pandemic.

Some of the finest May weather imaginable will be ours to enjoy today.

It’s going to be hard to argue exactly which workweek day will end up being the best. Bright sunshine Wednesday gets us close to 70 degrees. Sunshine gets us into the lower 70s both Thursday and Friday. Minus a random shower somewhere, our weekend features continued partly sunny conditions with increasing warmth building into WNY. We’re in the middle to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday with highs taking a shot at 80 degrees Memorial Day Monday. Congratulations, folks. Our reward for this long Winter is here.