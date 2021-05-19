Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, May 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest episodes in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday May 19, 2021.

A Rochester woman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Lime Street around 3:10 a.m. and found a 31-year-old woman who reported the incident. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Today is the day.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a target date of May 19 for a “major reopening” initiative for New York state, including:

Most capacity restrictions lifted for restaurants, museums, retail, offices, etc.

Outdoor food and beverage curfew lifted Monday

Indoor food and beverage curfew lifts May 31

Outdoor gathering limit has increased to 500

Indoor gathering limit increased to 250

Indoor residential gathering limit increased to 50

New York state’s adoption of CDC guidance on masking and distancing for fully vaccinated Americans

Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on 2021-2022 school district budgets across the Rochester area. Click the link above for the results, updated as they come in.

Officials with the Brighton Central School District announced plans Monday to bring students in grades 6-12 back to five days per week of in-person instruction.

These plans are tentatively scheduled to begin next week, but could be delayed due to a reverse in local COVID-19 trends, district officials say.

“If the trend plateaus and an imminent reopening does not seem likely, we will make the decision to stay hybrid for the remainder of the year,” a post on the district’s website said Monday.

A driver was injured and a house suffered considerable damage after a Spectrum truck crashed into it on Main Street in Palmyra Monday evening.

Police say the driver was a 27-year-old Palmyra resident who is still in the hospital. They say his condition is non-life-threatening. The woman who owns the house was not home at the time.

Palmyra Police Chief David Smith told News 8 Tuesday with this crash, this feels like it’s more of a medical episode the driver had.

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives says he will not support a commission to look into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The plan against which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California is now pushing back has the support of Democrats who now control both chambers of Congress, the White House and some Republicans.

Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of an extended family early Wednesday. Despite growing international pressure for a cease-fire, the military said it widened its strikes on militant targets in the Palestinian territory’s south to blunt continuing rocket fire from Hamas.

Residents surveyed the piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of al-Astal family in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis. They said a warning missile struck the building five minutes before the airstrike, allowing everyone to escape.

A vote took place Tuesday on Amazon’s proposed waiver to use local labor on the construction of a new facility in Gates.

The County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA) board vote in favor 4-3 to approve the local labor waiver.

The Foodlink Community Café is open for business.

It’s located in the Rochester Central Library’s Bausch & Lomb building. Guests can either pay the suggested price for their order or whatever they’re able to pay.

You can also chose to pay it forward if you want to help cover the cost for someone else.

We have another warm start to the day with temperatures quickly climbing into the 70s. Expect most to see 80s by this afternoon.

High pressure keeps the air dry. Today will be the warmest day of the year as the warmth parks over the entirety of the Great Lakes. Afternoon highs should get into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Here is the point when we start to see an increase in humidity and more of a muggy feel to the air. Humidity will continue to rise into Thursday and that comes with an increased threat for a shower or storm. We could see a few isolated downpours Thursday in the afternoon, but most of the region will remain dry.

We expect the heat to reach a peak on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. By this time we still expect a few showers, and they may even form along a lake breeze. Cooler air will still linger along Lake Ontario, but it will be shallow and not extend very far inland.

THE WEEKEND: Expect to see more mid-level cloud coverage both Saturday and Sunday with increasing rain chances. Temperatures should still be mild with lows in the 60s and highs around 80°. Lengthy dry periods should make for a good weekend overall, but there will still be a chance for a few rain showers or rumbles of thunder, especially Sunday.

A cold front does look to drop temperatures and bring better rain chances next week.