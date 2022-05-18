ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the area of Santee Street late Tuesday night.

According to police, responding officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Santee Street for a ShotSpotter activation and a report of a crash. Once at the scene, they located a 19-year-old woman who crashed into a traveling vehicle after she heard gunfire while driving in the area.

As a result, she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. No additional information was shared about the second driver involved.

Investigators were able to locate evidence that an occupied home was struck by gunfire in the area of Santee Street. No one inside the residence, including the two young children inside, was injured.

A few moments later, police was notified of a walk-in shooting victim that arrived at Unity Hospital in Greece. The 20-year-old city resident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It was determined he sustained his injuries during the shooting incident on Santee Street.

Shannon Davenport is speaking out after she says her autistic son was beaten in Newark Thursday evening.

A video clip posted online appears to show a group of people beating her 16-year-old son Caleb on a canal path in the village as he waited for her to pick him up. She says they stole his sneakers and cell phone, and left him unconscious on the trail.

Davenport says a man found Caleb on the trail and called 911. The beating was so bad, that he had to be taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for a concussion.

“(Caleb) is autistic and he has an intellectual disability and has a very apparent speech impediment,” she said. “So these kids knew this about him, and they still proceeded to attack him violently.”

Caleb is at home now, still healing. He did not want to appear on camera for this story, saying he was afraid of more of these kids seeing his face and coming after him.

Davenport says it’s been a whirlwind the past few days.

“And it’s just been— we’ve been so busy trying to get the word out to the Sheriff to find out who these people are… (going to) appointments for Caleb, we have to get counseling appointments, we’ve had to have follow-up appointments. He’s been taken out of school for two weeks because of the concussion. There are multiple contusions all over his head,” said Davenport.

Davenport feels the video posted by the bullies has had the opposite effect— leading to an outpouring of support from the community. A GoFundMe created to raise $250 so Caleb could get a new phone and new shoes has already raised nearly $2,000. Concerned Wayne County residents have also donated clothing and meals to the family.

Davenport says Caleb is not alone. She says this group of attackers seeks out disabled people and beats them, then post videos of their attacks online on TikTok and Snapchat.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office did say this is an active case. Detectives are looking into the incident, but no arrests have been made yet.

Residents in the Town of Victor rejected the Victor Farmington library project after a 1,415 to 3,256 vote against the proposed facility Tuesday.

The decision to nix plans for a brand new library was a bitter swallow for local leaders, but one that was fully understood amid economic fluctuations.

“After dedicating over five years to researching a larger library, consulting experts, and evaluating options, we understand and respect the hard decision voiced by voters,” said Library Board President James Myers.

The proposed 24,000 square-foot facility was estimated to cost $16.6 million. Officials projected a tax rate increase of $0.82 per $1,000 assessed value compared to the current rate of $0.27 per $1,000.

According to the library board, residents will continue to be served at the highest level despite the denied upgrades.

“We recognize the current global circumstances make this a difficult time to support a larger library,” library director Tim Niver said. “The board of trustees, volunteers, library staff, and I appreciate this opportunity to hear the voice of voters.”

Officials say the library was going to be based at 160 School St. in the village of Victor, which would have opened in 2024. Features of the proposal included a larger community room for more than 100 people, an outdoor event space, a coffee shop, plus more.

The current facility opened in 1995 and was built to serve up to 15,000 people. Increases in population needs for a place to research, educate or make use of internet services sparked conversation for the project prior to the pandemic.

It is not yet certain if a second attempt for a new library will take place in the future.

Greece police is investigating an incident, in which a parent says happened on a Greece Central School District bus.

That parent tells News 8 their 7-year-old son complained of neck pain after arriving home from English Village Elementary School Monday. They say the child told them a bus transportation employee choked him, then tried to apologize, saying “they always play like that.” The child, they say, denied that response.

The district would not comment on specifics, saying only that it learned of the incident Tuesday morning, “immediately began an investigation,” and passed that investigation along to the Greece Police Department.

At least one district employee has been placed on leave pending the result of the investigation.

News 8 has reached out to Greece police for comment. This article will be updated with their response.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the helicopter crash which killed two pilots in Genesee County.

The Mercy Flight helicopter crashed near Edgerton and Norton Roads around 1:00 p.m. on April 26. Investigators said it happened during a training mission.

James Sauer, 60, of Churchville, and Stewart Dietrick, 60, of Texas were killed in the crash.

According to the NTSB report released Tuesday, the helicopter left the Genesee County Airport in Batavia around 11:10 a.m., then performed a number of maneuvers nearby. The helicopter then flew eastward, returning to the airport to perform maneuvers for about 30 minutes. At that point, the helicopter left the airport traffic pattern.

Witnesses told NTSB investigators he saw the helicopter flying away, then heard a loud bang and saw it descend out of control. Another witness reported seeing it hover before it “fell apart.”

Investigators said the helicopter caught fire when it crashed. The fire was put out “quickly” by first responders.

The report says the “tail boom” of the helicopter was found 390 feet away from the wreckage.

The NTSB’s full investigation is expected to take months to complete.