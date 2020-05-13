Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, May 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Good morning, Rochester. Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The chief executive of Hurlbut Care Communities is firing back against a New York State lawmaker who called for an investigation into his company’s Avon nursing home.

“The accusations made by this elected official are a complete baseless fabrication,” Robert Hurlbut, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“The Assemblywoman should stop attacking those on the front-line, working tirelessly to battle this virus and instead, focus her efforts on supporting our medical (personnel), and all the people economically suffering across her district,” Hurlbut’s statement continued.

Skilled nursing and assisted living homes are asking the state for help complying with new mandated testing. The rule is designed to suppress the rising count among nursing home residents across New York State.

“For a little perspective, we’ve only tested throughout this entire county 1,700 roughly people to date for COVID-19 since testing started,” Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle said.

Starting this Friday, some businesses in the Finger Lakes region can start reopening. This includes manufacturing, construction, and select retail for curbside pickup.

Dan Stewart owns Roc City Furniture, which will be reopening for curbside pickup on Friday. He’s been out of work for two and a half months and he said he’s ready to get back to it.

“The warehouses are pretty full so we’ve got a lot of furniture and we’re ready to start getting it out to people. Come Friday we can do a little curbside action,” said Stewart.

Monroe County will be distributing masks at 20 different locations throughout the region Wednesday.

It’s all part of the county’s effort to distribute 1 million masks to residents during the pandemic. The masks are free for residents, and paid for with funds from the federal CARES Act funding.

Amber Dean had recovered from a mild bout of the coronavirus and her family of five had just ended their home quarantine when her oldest son, 9-year-old Bobby, fell ill.

“At first it was nothing major, it seemed like a tummy bug, like he ate something that didn’t agree with him,” said Dean, who lives with her husband and three young children in the western New York town of Hornell. “But by the next day, he couldn’t keep anything down and his belly hurt so bad he couldn’t sit up.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, providing nearly $1 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals.

The House is expected to vote on the package as soon as Friday, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said there is no “urgency.” The Senate will wait until after Memorial Day to act.

Local World War II veteran “Harmonica Pete” DuPre received an outpouring of support from the Fairport community Tuesday for his 97th birthday.

Harmonica Pete is a local legend. Last November he played the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden for the NBA’s Hoops for Troops night.

This morning was one of the coldest May mornings Rochester has recorded since weather observations began in the 1870s. It was also the coldest May morning in more than 40 years! At least we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine today as temperatures finally climb out of the 40s and into the 50s by the afternoon. This will mark the start of a warming trend moving forward as our pattern starts to shift. Lows Thursday morning will fall into the middle 30s, perhaps cold enough for frost, but at least above the critical 32 degree mark.

Temperatures are expected to surge into the 60s Thursday as periods of showers develop late day and into Thursday night. More rain is expected Friday with highs around 70 degrees.

The gem of the weekend will be Saturday with at least partial sunshine expected and temperatures into the 60s. More rain is set to return Sunday, but at least the warmer air will stick around. It’s possible we a few thunderstorms embedded within the rain Sunday. Welcome to Spring!