Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, May 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

House Republicans seem ready to toss Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

Voting behind closed doors Wednesday, lawmakers were expected to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party’s No. 3 House position, a jarring blow to what’s been a fast-rising career. She is Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her demotion would provide the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.

The FDA announced Monday the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in adolescents 12 to 15 years old. Previously, only those 16+ were eligible for the vaccine.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, vaccination for the 12-15 age group could begin in New York as soon as Thursday of this week.

MORE | Dr. Mendoza: ‘We know this vaccine is safe and effective for kids 12 and up’

The surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence has flummoxed the Biden administration in its first four months as it attempts to craft a Middle East policy it believes will be more durable and fairer than that of its predecessor.

Its early hesitation to wade more deeply into efforts to resolve the decades-long conflict has created a leadership vacuum that is exacerbated by political uncertainty in Israel and the Palestinian Authority, each of which is clamoring for outside support and unhappy with America’s new determination to toe a middle line.

Long lines have started forming at gas pumps in parts of the country after the largest U.S. fuel pipeline was hit by a cyberattack and forced to halt operations.

Add that to a big jump in gasoline prices this past week, and people are starting to worry.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack Friday. Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by criminal hackers who scramble data to paralyze their target’s networks and demand large payments to decrypt it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Tuesday extending a moratorium that prevents utility companies from disconnecting services to residential households and small businesses struggling with bills amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium is extended for a period of 180 days after the COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted or 180 days after Dec. 31, 2021—whichever comes first.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was treated with an antifungal ointment containing the steroid betamethasone that may have caused the horse to fail a postrace drug test, trainer Bob Baffert said Tuesday.

In a statement issued by his lawyer, Baffert said Medina Spirit was treated for dermatitis with the ointment once a day leading up to the May 1 race and that equine pharmacology experts have told him this could explain the test results. Baffert said the horse tested positive for 21 picograms of the substance, which is typically given to horses therapeutically to help their joints and is a violation even at a trace amount on race day in Kentucky.

In our Family First Segment this morning, it’s National Stroke Awareness Month, but many are afraid to seek medical care crucial to treating strokes.

We spoke with a local doctor about another disturbing trend witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wegmans awards scholarships

Wegmans will help a record number of their employees with school tuition this year. Over 2,500 students will be receiving employee scholarships for the upcoming academic school year. That totals around $5.6 million in assistance.

Wegmans awarded their first employee scholarships back in 1984 – and has been doing it ever since.

Amazon, which has been under pressure from shoppers, brands and lawmakers to crack down on counterfeits on its site, said Monday that it blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings last year before any of their offerings could be sold.

The numbers were released in Amazon’s first report on its anti-counterfeiting efforts since it announced new tools and technologies in 2019. The number of blocked phony listings last year was up about 67% from the year before.

Americans set a record for pandemic-era air travel, then broke it again over the Mother’s Day holiday weekend.

The Transportation Security Administration said that slightly more than 1.7 million people were screened at airport checkpoints on Sunday, the highest number since March 2020, when travel was collapsing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunday’s mark was about 4,500 more than the previous record, set just two days earlier.

The NFL’s schedule release day is more than a simple sequencing of your favorite team’s 17 opponents.

It’s plan that trip day. It’s imagine the possibilities day. And this year, it’s also just the latest reminder that “normal” is returning soon (hopefully) to a football stadium near you.

Skies clear out this morning and it is a beautiful afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 60s. Get ready for a gorgeous stretch of weather through the end of the week. There will be a significant lake breeze each day that keeps those along Lake Ontario on the cooler side, but others across the Finger Lakes should be climbing nicely into the 60s.

It’s worth noting, while we’re advertising highs in Rochester in the upper 60s this weekend, it won’t be that warm everywhere. While high pressure overhead usually means sunshine, it also means light winds. Our very cold lake water and lack of strong southerly flow means a daily lake breeze will result in significantly colder air near the lakeshore. That will keep temperatures noticeably lower, meaning you need to plan accordingly and not be fooled into thinking it’s a beach kind of weekend. Otherwise, enjoy!