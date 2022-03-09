ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

According to authorities, officers responded to the 3700 block of Lake Avenue around 1:15 a.m. for the report of a vehicle crash with two people trapped.

Once at the scene emergency crews were able to free both occupants from the badly damaged car.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle, a pick-up truck, was travelling northbound on Lake Avenue when it left the roadway and struck a tree and a light pole. Police do not know what caused the car to leave the road.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot, leaving behind both passengers trapped inside.

Officials say one of the passengers was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she is currently in stable condition, while the second passenger is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are yet to locate the driver. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

A leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio wasn’t there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. Police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

The indictment is a further proof of how far the Justice Department is going to prosecute the leaders of extremist groups whose members are suspected to have planned and attacked the U.S. Capitol, even if they weren’t in attendance themselves. The latest conspiracy charge zeroes in on organized groups that plotted in advance — as federal prosecutors distinguish them from hundreds of other supporters of then-President Donald Trump who were at the scene that day and were charged.

The new riot-related charges are among the most serious filed so far, but they aren’t the first of their kind. Eleven members or associates of the antigovernment Oath Keepers militia group, including Rhodes, have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol attack.

Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, New York, also is charged with Tarrio in the new indictment, which identifies Pezzola as a member of his local Proud Boys chapter. Pezzola already was charged with conspiracy in a separate case and has been jailed since his arrest less than weeks after the riot.

Federal authorities say Pezzola — also known as “Spaz,” “Spazzo,” and “Spazzolini” — was seen breaking into the Capitol building with a police shield. According to the criminal complaint, Pezzola encouraged nearby rioters on the west side of the building.

Officials say it was one of the first breaches of the Capitol that day and allowed others to gain entry to unlock doors for others to get inside.

Federal authorities say Pezzola appeared in a video on social media smoking a cigar inside the Capitol saying “Victory smoke in the Capitol boys. This is f****** awesome. I knew we could take this motherf****** over if we just tried hard enough.”

Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, New York, also is charged with Tarrio in the new indictment, which identifies Pezzola as a member of his local Proud Boys chapter. Pezzola already was charged with conspiracy in a separate case and has been jailed since his arrest less than weeks after the riot. Greene traveled from Syracuse, New York, to Washington with Pezzola and other Proud Boys on Jan. 5, according to prosecutors.

Officials from Greenlight Networks announced Monday that Oak Hill Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm, will acquire a controlling interest in the locally-based internet service provider.

Company officials said this acquisition will accelerate expansion of Greenlight’s fiber broadband network and create hundreds of new jobs in the years to come.

Greenlight was founded in 2011 by CEO Mark Murphy and bought by former Buffalo Sabres owner and Paychex founder Tom Golisano in May 2018. In a press release, Murphy credited Golisano and Tom Bonadio of Impact Capital to help expand the company into new regions and grow from 18 to 160 employees.

According to a joint statement from Greenlight and Oak Hill, the private equity firm plans to invest up to $300 million in the internet company, and expands to add 70 additional jobs by the end of the year.

Greenlight’s network currently reaches approximately 80,000 homes and the company said it believes under new management it will be able to reach more than 800,000 in the years ahead.

Company officials say the acquisition is expected to be finalized this spring, pending approval from the New York State Public Service Commission.

Greenlight currently offers its high-speed internet in 20 munincipalities in Rochester, Buffalo, and Binghamton.

The agreement outlines the fee structure and application process for Greenlight to obtain rights-of-way permits for its underground and aerial facilities within the city. With this agreement in place, Greenlight can now move forward with construction plans in more city neighborhoods.

As reported last week, for the first time since the House of Mercy opened in 1984, the shelter has a new executive director, Dr. Tammy Butler.

The new role for Sister Grace Miller, the founder of the mission, is now “spiritual director.”

Miller wants to be clear as the new spiritual director, her roles and responsibilities will remain the same. Miller says above all, this comes down to serving the poor of the city, those on the margins of society.

She says the momentum she has put in place, cannot let up, adding far too many people depend on it.

While Miller did say she had other offers to go elsewhere, she is not. She referred to the board of directors as perhaps trying to force her out. She says that back and forth has left her grief-stricken.

She added, “I’m not here for the board. There was no board when I started. You know, late at night, when I was picking up homeless people off the street late at night, where was the board? They were tucked in their beds sounds asleep and comfortable.”

The House of Mercy shelters over 80 people nightly and distributes 9,000 meals per month. The House of Mercy was started back in 1984.

Veteran teacher Jamie Schenk is often the minority in a classroom full of black and brown students at World of Inquiry school in downtown Rochester.

Schenk says she recognized early in her career that her privilege as a white women could be used as a tool to not only educate but to advocate for families who don’t always have an equal opportunity at success.

“A lot of things that I do, I don’t necessarily find it to be remarkable. I think its a responsibility,” Jamie Schenk said.

Is Mrs. Schenk known to provide clothes, groceries and other basic resources for the students in her class and their families? Sure. But she maintains its because her job, her calling is to find ways to lessen the load caused by a system of biases and inequities so the kids can achieve the type of success all parents desire.

She added, “many of the parents work multiple jobs and go to school and are raising their families and rely on public transportation and still they show up when I ask them to. That’s something I hold dear to my heart.”

Jaslyn Hamilton explained, “she surprised me more than anything because of her presence and being very aware of our culture I think that was extremely helpful at first I was a little taken aback because I was like how does she know about this it was interesting to see her to be able to relate and I saw her not only preach it she practices it.”

Hamilton says, “so when I shared with her just how hard it was to get him to engage she said I can come to your house and be outside and I was like what? who does that?” Scheck adds, “I rolled up on their porch so we hung awhile on their porch we talked we drew and read and did some writing and it was really rearing for me to be in the presence of a little human and really good for his little soul too.”

Devon is in second grade now, but as she does with many families Schenk checks on his progress thru his mom.

In late January, Schenk got a surprise update from another parent whose daughter she taught twelve years earlier. She says she was just walking in front of the school and there was a broken down bus.

“I took notice of it” she recalls “and one of the mechanics looks up and says Mrs. Schenk? Mrs. Schenk is it you?” She said she immediately knew who he was. Their encounter caught on security camera shows the excited shared by both the parent and teacher.

Dry temperatures of high 30s will accompany on-and-off rain showers along with some snow Wednesday. Cloud coverage remains in Rochester for the evening hours winter weather comes Friday.