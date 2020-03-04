Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday March 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

A resurgent Joe Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. But his rival Bernie Sanders seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he — and his embrace of democratic socialism — would drive the Democrats’ nomination fight for the foreseeable future.

And suddenly, the Democratic Party’s presidential field,which featured more than a half-dozen candidates a week ago, transformed into a two-man contest.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed off on the $40 million emergency funding legislation to combat the novel coronavirus. The money will go toward equipment and staffing.

The Senate Majority Leader and Speaker of the Assembly were seated next to the Governor as he made the bill a law. In addition to the funding, it allows the Governor to “issue any directive” during a declared state disaster emergency, including a disease outbreak.

The International Joint Commission, the organization which oversees the Great Lakes, will review Plan 2014, according to a statement released Tuesday. The U.S. and Canada will each contribute $1.5 million to the review.

The review will take anywhere from 18 to 24 months, according to the IJC.

An official order signed by a federal judge on Tuesday said victims of alleged sexual abuse must file their claims against the Catholic Diocese of Rochester before August 13.

Now, the diocese is facing two lawsuits. The claim states that supervisors at the Diocese of Rochester knew Father Joseph Larabee was having inappropriate contact with young boys.

The Celtic Faire, a part of the Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade, has a new home.

The Faire will now take place at the Hilton Garden Inn on Main Street in Rochester, according to Mark Dowdell, the parade’s Past President.

The Faire used to take place at the Riverside Hotel.

Lilac Fest lineup to be announced Wednesday

Organizers of the Lilac Festival will officially kick off the countdown to the 122 Annual Lilac Festival. As part of the kick off, the music headliners and special guests will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

Festival organizers will also be announcing the VIP experience and Recipe 21 High Spot Party Deck ticket sale dates. The festival is a 10 day long free event from May 8 through May 17.

Temperature fluctuations in the month of March are more the rule rather than the exception. We had a high in Rochester yesterday of 53° shortly before a cold frontal passage which triggered a peak wind gust of 51 mph! The expectation of temperatures fluctuating is playing out nicely this week and that theme can be expected to continue to play out into the weekend and early next week.

We’ll have highs in the lower 40s Wednesday as breezy conditions develop. Again, a scattered rain/snow shower or two will be out there. Thursday looks great with sunshine and highs into the lower 40s. Friday features a wave of energy charging in from the northwest. It’ll kick off a rain/snow mix likely turning to all snow later in the day. Some accumulation will be possible with this feature, but early indications suggest anything that sticks won’t amount to much.