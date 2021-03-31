Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, March 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

After years of attempts, New York’s lawmakers voted Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana for adults.

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs the bill into law — which he’s expected to do — New York will join more than a dozen other states that have legalized cannabis, including neighboring New Jersey. The state Senate and Assembly hashed out final details in a Tuesday debate. It passed the Senate with a party-line 40-23 vote and the Assembly with a 100 – 49 vote.

Fourteen people are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Greece on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, firefighters responded to Affinity Lane around 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, flames were seen on the first and second floors of the building. Three people were trapped inside and had to be rescued with ladders.

Rochester police are investigating a third fatal shooting in the last 24 hours Tuesday afternoon. Rochester police responded to First Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a male in his 60s was shot in the upper body and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Tuesday night for a missing man from Hilton. Investigators say 24-year-old Noah Colaiaco was last heard from around 11:30 Saturday night.

President Joe Biden wants $2 trillion to reengineer America’s infrastructure and expects the nation’s corporations to pay for it.

The president travels to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to unveil what would be a hard-hatted transformation of the U.S. economy as grand in scale as the New Deal or Great Society programs that shaped the 20th century.

White House officials say the spending over eight years would generate millions of new jobs as the country shifts away from fossil fuels and combats the perils of climate change. It is also an effort to compete against the technology and public investments made by China, the world’s second-largest economy and fast gaining on the United States’ dominant position.

A Minneapolis firefighter who voiced frustration at being prevented from using her EMT training to help George Floyd will be back on the stand Wednesday in the trial of the fired police officer charged in Floyd’s death.

Genevieve Hansen, one of several bystanders seen and heard shouting at Derek Chauvin as he pinned Floyd facedown outside a convenience store last May, cried Tuesday as she recounted how she was unable to come to Floyd’s aid or tell police what to do, such as administering chest compressions.

On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that fans will be allowed back in the stands in a limited capacity on April 2.

Intercollegiate sports at large-scale venues that hold more than 1,500 attendees indoors or 2,500 attendees outdoors can host up to 10 percent indoor or 20 percent outdoor capacity. All fans must present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test result or completed COVID-19 immunization prior to entry.

According to the governor’s office, Gov. Cuomo announced legislation Wednesday to authorize mobile sports wagering as part of the 2021 State of the State. Under Gov. Cuomo’s proposal, the New York State Gaming Commission will issue a request for proposals to select and license a sports operator or platform to offer mobile sports wagering in New York. This operator or platform must have a partnership with one of the existing licensed commercial casinos. The Commission will also require any entity operating mobile wagering apps include safeguards against abuses and addiction.

“At a time when New York faces a historic budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current online sports wagering structure incentivizes a large segment of New York residents to travel out of state to make online sports wagers or continue to patronize black markets,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “New York has the potential to be the largest sports wagering market in the United States, and by legalizing online sports betting we aim to keep millions of dollars in revenue here at home, which will only strengthen our ability to rebuild from the COVID-19 crisis.”

Medical imaging systems and non-destructive testing company Carestream is expanding its film finishing operations at Eastman Business Park.

Phase one of the project will see the addition of 16,000 square-feet of space at its current location, with the potential for additional expansion opportunities. Additional upgrades will include the purchase of new machinery and support upgrades to the buildings’ utility infrastructure, dark rooms, packaging lines and the addition of a new wet lab.

Most of Western New York topped out in the lower 70s Tuesday. We’re talking accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday. Welcome to Rochester, everyone.

Unlike our last warm spell, yesterday’s warmth was a one day affair. We’ll still hold on to the mild air for a while this morning before the cold front arrives midday. Enjoy the 50 and 60 degree air because it’s gone this afternoon. Gusty showers will accompany the passage of the cold front through the morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s by late morning/early afternoon as showers taper off from west to east. We suspect much of the area will be dry into the afternoon and evening hours as we await a secondary surge of moisture accompanying a developing storm system to our south into Wednesday night.

This is where the fun starts. A chunk of mid level energy will induce a strengthening area of low pressure that will ride the cold front having passed to our east. As it does so, additional precipitation will begin to develop in the vicinity of that low. Because we’re now behind the front, we’re much colder, allowing any precipitation that develops to fall mainly in the form of snow. Models today have trended eastward with the track of this low, something we alluded to yesterday. This eastward track slides the secondary surge of moisture farther east, and we think it’s likely much of this Wednesday night snow falls east of Rochester. While we may get in on a few hours of snow even in town, it’s brief and likely doesn’t amount to much. Some accumulation will be possible eastward into Wayne and Ontario counties. It might not snow at all west of Rochester Wednesday night.

The second phase of this gets going Thursday. As the synoptic snow peels east, northwesterly flow and colder air aloft will promote a favorable environment for lake enhanced snow. This may very well end up being Rochester’s best chance at accumulating snow, but there’s a big “buyer beware” element here. Unlike the Wednesday night snow, it’s not dark out anymore. With temperatures very borderline (around freezing), the high April 1st sun angle and relatively mild ground after Tuesday’s 70+ degree warmth will present challenges for snow to accumulate. If we end up with some snow accumulation from Wednesday night, perhaps this helps chill the ground a bit. But if we don’t, snow is going to have a difficult time accumulating, especially on roadways (thankfully). It’s going to be a battle between falling snow & warmth, and the victor remains in question tonight. After dark Thursday, a few snow showers will linger, but temperatures will drop farther below freezing and could generate some slick spots on roadways.