ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

“This is the worst of the worst in my opinion,” said former SUNY Brockport criminal justice teacher Dan Varrenti.

After convicted cop-killer Anthony Bottom was invited to speak at SUNY Brockport, it was on March 11th that Varrenti said he’d had enough.

“While the incident troubles me, the philosophy of the college and what they promote troubles me even more,” he said.

Varrenti is also the former chief of police for the Village of Brockport. He says the environment at the school has been increasingly anti-law enforcement.

“I just can’t be affiliated with a college that welcomes a murderer to a stage,” he said. At first, Bottom was going to be paid with taxpayer dollars, now it’s via a private donor. The talk, at first in-person, is now virtual. While concessions have been made, he says it’s the invite alone that is egregious.

“They’ve clearly displayed what they believe in and they’ve clearly displayed what they promote,” he said.

Varrenti says what Brockport President Heidi McPherson can do, outside of canceling the event, would be to invite the family members of the murdered police officers to speak.

Or at least invite who he says most would feel are positive role models for youngsters to learn from.

“I’ve talked to and heard too many times from murderers, rapists, burglars… what they had to say, and frankly it’s of no importance to me,” Varrenti said.

Varrenti says Bottom has a first amendment right. It’s the platform that’s the problem. “I blame the college for allowing him to exercise that right,” Varrenti said.

Jalil Muntaqim, formerly known as Anthony Bottom, was convicted in 1971 of killing two New York City police officers. He is due to speak at SUNY Brockport next month. The engagement is being met with outrage from some in the community.

The talk is being called “History of Black Resistance, US Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim.” According to college officials, a faculty member invited Muntaqim, who was approved for a grant. Now the calls to stop this event are getting louder.

Known then as Anthony Bottom, he joined the Black Panther Party at 16. At 18 he joined the Black Liberation Army. In 1971, he killed two New York City police officers: Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini in an ambush attack.

He spent nearly 50 years behind bars and was released on parole in 2020, and now resides in Brighton. 1971 NYC cop killer now in region, area police chief concerned about parole system in New York

In a statement from SUNY Brockport’s president Heidi McPherson, she says she understands the outrage, adding, “the college has received strong feedback about this visit. Some are outraged that a man convicted of such crimes was invited on the campus. Others look forward to the opportunity to learn about [his] experiences.”

According to Buffalo Police, three officers were struck by gunfire during a pursuit Tuesday evening.

The officers’ injuries were reported as non-life threatening. One officer was shot in their bulletproof vest, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, and a second officer was hit in their bicep and ear. The third officer needed surgery at ECMC.

Gramaglia said the officers are in “good spirits.” According to the president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, all three officers are in stable condition.

Two individuals are in custody, Gramaglia said. One of them was shot by police and is being treated at ECMC; there was no update on their condition.

According to Gramaglia, after a brief encounter at a traffic stop, the suspects headed northbound on Niagara Street, made their way to Routes 198 and 33, then Bailey Ave, where one officer was shot through their windshield as shots continued to be fired.

He said another officer was shot in a different vehicle, as each officer that was shot was traveling in a separate vehicle. The chase ended at E. Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, as a suspect was reportedly shot at that intersection. The other suspect has been taken to Buffalo Police Headquarters.

Following the pursuit, a heavy police presence was at the intersections of Sycamore Street and Fillmore Avenue, Langfield Drive and Bailey Avenue, and E. Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, as well as at ECMC.

A man was placed in custody after a shooting incident in the area of Electric Avenue late Tuesday night.

Authorities arrived to the 200 block of Electric Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a male shooting a gun in the street. The suspect in question entered his house just as police officers arrived to the location.

Officials momentarily blocked access to the area, between Dewey and Chaumont Street, as they attempted to make contact with the man.

The suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody, according to Rochester police officials.

An investigation into this incident is underway. Police say there is no longer a danger to the residents in that area.

New York State Police officials say residents were able to turn intruders’ weapons against them during a recent home invasion in Wayne County that left four people shot.

New York State Police Capt. Miklos Szoczei held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide the update.

Four people were shot and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after an attempted burglary at a home at 4215 Pearsall Road in the Town of Williamson last Wednesday, including two teens who were identified as suspects and two other people who were inside the residence at the time of the invasion.

Officials said neighbors called 911 around 5:30 p.m. that evening for the report of a disturbance after gunshots were heard. According to state police, the intruders busted through the front door with a machete, a shotgun, and two handguns.

Authorities say the residents at the home were able to disarm the suspects and then fired back at them.

“I do not believe this was a random act,” Capt. Szoczei said. “They forced entry, confronting one of the residents and then a melee ensued. The weapons fired by the suspects were taken by the residents inside the three-family home and fired back at the two men.”

Police say in total there were four suspects involved in the crime. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were uninjured in the events that were transpired. All four were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The 17-year-old was arraigned in Youth Court and was transferred to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center on $10,000 cash bail. The 18-year-old was arraigned and taken to the Wayne County Jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Police say the two other suspects were among the four people shot and were still receiving treatment at an area hospital.

The names and ages of the other suspects and other victims have not been released at this time.

All four involved were traced back to Rochester and are believed to be acquaintances, officials said.

Back in January, a fire ripped through the Pines of Perinton apartment complex, destroying 18 apartments and displacing 65 people. Now News 8 has the latest in the investigation from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Bureau.

The report does say the fire quickly spread through the ceiling and the void spaces between other apartments, but the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The report does state, though where investigators think the fire originated.

According to the report, apartment number 20 was occupied by Mr. William O’Keefe. The report states O’Keefe was unable to be interviewed and is unwilling to answer questions. He is currently in the hospital. What the report can rule out at this point is the following: Natural or spontaneous heating has been eliminated as a cause.

But what cannot be ruled out as an origin of the fire are several things, including smoking. Investigators found several cigarette butts in the apartment ruins. Investigators also cannot rule out anything mechanical or electric — e.g., they don’t what was in the apartment, such as a space heater, or if there was an electrical wire issue.

They also cannot rule out “human involvement,” meaning if O’Keefe deliberately started the fire or not. The Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Bureau will be interviewing O’Keefe when he gets out of the hospital.

Wednesday opens up to a beautiful sunrise with temperatures hanging in the low 20s. A winter mix of snow, ice and freezing rain covers the area before a warming climb takes effect Thursday.