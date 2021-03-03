Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, March 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Over 200 people got a jump on their COVID-19 vaccinations, as officials held a soft opening Tuesday at the new mass vaccination site on Saint Paul Street.

250 people waited outside for their COVID-19 shot Tuesday afternoon, many calling the process easy. Medical staff got their first run at operating the site, which will provide nearly 30,000 people with vaccinations.

The Regional Transit Service has announced it will waive fares on all trips on Route 35 St. Paul from March 3 through May 3 to make it easier for residents to get to the new mass vaccination site.

The Hawkeye vaccination site is located at the intersection of St. Paul and Avenue E. RTS has 2 bus stops near that intersection:

Outbound: stop ID# 3643

Inbound: stop ID# 3642

The Red Wings return to play must wait a little bit longer.

Major League baseball informed its Triple-A clubs that the start of the season will be pushed back at least a month.

Texas on Tuesday became the biggest state to lift its mask rule, joining a rapidly growing movement by governors and other leaders across the U.S. to loosen COVID-19 restrictions despite pleas from health officials not to let their guard down yet.

The Lone Star State will also do away with limits on the number of diners who can be served indoors, said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated, as his administration announced that drugmaker Merck & Co. will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved shot.

The announcement comes as the White House looks to speed the production of the single-dose J&J vaccine and accelerate the nation’s plans to reach “herd immunity” in the U.S. and begin restoring normalcy after the pandemic. Biden noted that vaccine supply was only one bottleneck toward that goal, and that the new challenge will be injecting doses into arms as swiftly as possible.

Barely a mile from where an SUV packed with 25 people struck a tractor-trailer — killing 13 inside — a cemetery with unmarked bricks is a burial ground for migrants who died crossing the border from Mexico to remote California desert.

Authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved in Tuesday’s early-morning collision that killed the 22-year-old male driver of the SUV and 12 passengers. The Mexican government said 10 of the dead were Mexican citizens and that nationalities of the three others who died was undetermined.

Six Dr. Seuss books — including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy said Tuesday.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday that they plan to introduce legislation to strip emergency powers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

These powers were granted at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kinney Drugs announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the Association on Aging in New York for a 10-week, 21-county pilot program that will give seniors, 65 years and older, the opportunity to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone.

“Securing a vaccination appointment is often too burdensome, especially for seniors who aren’t technologically savvy. Many do not have a caretaker to help them navigate this process, so it’s important that we assist these seniors in securing a vaccine. Being an already vulnerable population, they need us to be there for them. Bringing vaccine closer to their communities will be critical to protecting them against this virus and eventually ending this pandemic,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., VP of Healthcare Services Integration for KPH Healthcare Services.

The New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force unanimously recommends the use of Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, following the FDA’s advisory committee’s recommendation for emergency use authorization.

New York expects to receive approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, pending final FDA authorization. The added doses will add to New York’s expected Week 12 supply of 422,780 first doses and 290,500 second doses from Pfizer and Moderna, for a total of approximately 878,080 doses. This will be New York State’s highest-ever weekly vaccine allocation.

Target will plow $4 billion into its business each year for the next several years to redo its stores, add new ones and speed up delivery as the discounter aims to keep up with increasingly demanding shoppers shaped by the pandemic.

As part of the investments announced Tuesday, Target will accelerate the pace of building small-format stores, with plans to add 30 to 40 new stores this year, up from 29 last year. It also will step up the pace of its store remodel program. It will remodel 150 stores this year, and then push that number to 200 remodels a year later.

Today’s temperatures may not be at levels that prompt thoughts of “Spring Fever” but they will be at their highest levels of the next several days. Look for highs right around 40 degrees.

Most of the day will be dry, albeit breezy, as we await a cold front that promises to come through the area by later this evening. The front’s arrival will be accompanied by an increase in clouds along with at least a few flurries. Most of those flurries will be of nuisance value generating nothing more than a coating to a scant half inch of accumulation later tonight and into Thursday morning. The higher elevations of the Bristol Hills and Wyoming County may end up with an inch or two of fresh snowfall before all is said and done. Temperatures Thursday will be considerably lower than today with afternoon highs not escaping the upper 20s.

We’ll stay on the cooler side into the weekend, but there is mounting evidence next week will feature a significant warm up that will bring another taste of Spring to WNY. Stay tuned!