Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, March 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.

The City of Rochester confirmed on Tuesday that the first city employee, who was working to distribute meals, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The part-time employee was involved with distributing grab-and-go meals at two R-Centers, one at Frederick Douglass, 990 South Avenue and the other at 85 Adams Street.

University of Rochester Medicine is temporarily consolidating some of its Urgent Care operations to manage resources through the coronavirus crisis.

Beginning on Wednesday, UR Medicine Urgent Care locations in Spencerport and Perinton will be closed — including outpatient imaging services. The resources at those locations will be redeployed to other urgent care locations and Emergency Departments sites.

Foodlink is asking the community for help. The non-profit organization is looking for healthy volunteers to fill 20 thousand boxes with food.

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, businesses have closed and 100 percent of the non-essential workforce has been told not to return to work until further notice. People are also stuck inside after Monroe County officials urged residents to not leave their homes unless necessary.

Closing the possible $60 million dollar budget gap for the Rochester City School District is facing an uncertain future as the state battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do not have a savings account, period. We have zero in savings that we could couch,” says Superintendent Terry Dade, during the RCSD board meeting held online over an app called “Zoom”.

Dade will be presenting his 1,000 page budget to the board on April 7th. Dade says budgets are usually based on past expectations, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that, including the likelihood of millions in aide coming in from Albany to close the budget gap.

It didn’t exactly feel like Spring Tuesday, but at least we had some partial sunshine near the lakeshore. Many locations continue to hold on to a mostly cloudy sky tonight as temperatures settle back down in the 30s.

A weak low will pass well to our south early Wednesday, close enough for a quick rain/snow mix across mainly the Southern Tier. That chances any of that reaches as far north as Rochester aren’t zero, but they’re low. We’ll enjoy a warmer afternoon with highs climbing to around 50 degrees.