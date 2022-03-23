ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Convicted cop-killer Jalil Muntaqim, formally known as Anthony Bottom, is still due to speak at SUNY Brockport on April 6th.

SUNY Brockport officials confirmed Tuesday the state will not be paying speaking fees for the event, but they added a private donor has stepped up to pay the 70-year-old parolee for his appearance.

College officials say Bottom was invited to speak at the school by Dr. Raphael Outland, of the department of counselor education. The school also said they do not support categorizing Bottom as a “political prisoner,” as event organizers originally described him, yet they respect the right of faculty members to call him such.

Brockport did say if the event proceeds in person, there may be a large number of police officers on campus. Some the school said could be “traumatizing” for some students. The college is giving students an option to skip classes on April 6th due to “personal safety concerns.”

SUNY Brockport says this event is about exercising academic freedom, and they are committed to the expression of various viewpoints. The full letter from the interim provost can be views in the story.

A 26-year-old city resident was hospitalized after a carjacking attempt on Varden Street late Tuesday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Varden Street and Richland Street just before midnight for the report of a man shot. Once at the scene, officers located a city resident suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man was shot at least once in his lower body during an attempted car robbery. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects were not able to successfully steal the victim’s vehicle, according to officials.

Two Rochester store clerks were charged with rape and other offenses after allegedly locking a juvenile female inside a corner store near Central Park and sexually assaulting her, police announced Monday.

On Tuesday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced “immediate action” to ensure the property, 95 Central Park, is “no longer a venue for illegal activity.”

According to the mayor’s office, the building owner — who was renting the space for the business owner of the corner store — has preliminarily indicated his intent to close the business. Rochester police officials confirmed Tuesday the store is currently padlocked and not operating.

Furthermore, the mayor announced City’s Corporation Counsel, along with Neighborhood Service Center staff, is meeting with the building owner to agree on terms of operation for any future business at that address. Officials say if terms are not reached, the city will work to have the property declared a nuisance and close it on a long-term basis.

“As soon as we learned of the incident this weekend, we began an accelerated process around this property,” said Rochester Corporation Counsel Linda Kingsley. “Given the extent of alleged criminal activity discovered Saturday — including violent sexual assault, weapons, and drugs — we are taking immediate and definitive actions to ensure this location is no longer a threat to the community.”

“I heard about the incident from people contacting me because they know that’s close to my area that I grew up on and that I advocate for on Scio Street. And I was just extremely outraged as a father, I have a daughter myself so to hear that something like this can happen in our community, I was shocked and outraged,” says community activist and Executive Director of The Reentry & Community Development Center, Miquel Powel.

Powel also has a direct message to kids and teens in the community, and for adults.

“I just want to let the young people in our community know that we do have adults that care and love you and we’re going to take a stand with you and I think the adults do have to step up and try to work together so that we can have that sense of community again because it’s lacking. But for the young people though, I want them to know there is hope and things will change real soon,” Powel says.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to a private residence on March 19 around 3:20 p.m. for the report of sexual assault.

Investigators found that a juvenile female had gone inside the store, and was sexually assaulted by two employees who locked her inside, according to police.

Officials say both store clerks were taken to custody with no incident. Police were able to also recover a Glock 9mm handgun which was loaded with 48 rounds in a drum-style magazine.

According to Monroe County officials, Alghaithy should not have been present within 1,000 feet of a school, based on his status as a convicted level 2 sex offender. The store, on the corner of Central Park and Scio Street, is located directly across the street from School No. 25.

Rochester police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday inside a city library.

Authorities say officers responded to the Monroe Branch Library at 809 Monroe Avenue around 4 p.m. for the report of a man who was stabbed.

Officials say once officers arrived on the scene, they found a 60-year-old victim who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Although details are limited at this time, police say the stabbing did occur inside the library and that the events leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.

An engineer from Rochester is the next local to compete on the JEOPARDY! stage.

Mihir Nene took up the buzzer March 22, winning with just under $25,000. The local man is set to be under the trivia spotlight yet again Wednesday.

Join the rest of Rochester in rooting him on as he continues at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 8 WROC/CBS.

Nene will join other Rochesterians who have competed, including Emily Budd, former English teacher and firefighter Chris Gunter, as well as historian Laura Sikes, who is famous for saying “Alex, you’re being insensitive.”

Clouds will cover our sunrise for the late portion of the morning before a rain system begins to accumulate right around 2 p.m. Wednesday. The following day will be hot and sunny with temps at 50s.