ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Wednesday will bring another big change for local school districts.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the state’s school mask mandate will be lifted on March 2. Bo Wright, Rush-Henrietta Central School District Superintendent and the current President of the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents, hosted a media briefing Tuesday morning to discuss the mandate lift, COVID-19, the impact on local schools and more.

While Wright says now is the time for the change, he acknowledges that others may not feel the same, adding that change has been the only constant for schools during the pandemic.

“I think it’s important to point out that there are some who celebrate this change and there are others who are very nervous about this change,” Wright said. “We are very appreciative for the support, flexibility, and patience of our students, parents, and staff who have to deal with another change to our schools.”

In the weekend announcement, the governor cited declining COVID-19 cases and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said Monday that the county would not be implementing a mandate.

“I have not heard of any districts in Monroe County that plan on maintaining the mask mandate,” Wright said. “I’m going to make the recommendation here in Henrietta that we go mask optional.”

Wright said he expects guidance from the state on handling confirmed COVID cases in school settings to arrive soon, but he said districts will be prepared for whatever happens come Wednesday.

“Although we are yet to see guidance on that from the state, I don’t see any obstacles standing in the way for districts or parents,” he said.

According to Wright, the masking rules that schools are subject to are extended to school buses, as in school bus riders will not be required to wear masks, while folks utilizing other forms of public transportation are still required to wear masks, per an existing state mandate.

Two separate residences were struck by gunfire just after midnight Wednesday.

Officials say a ShotSpotter activation prompted officers to respond to the 200 block of Sherman Street. Upon arrival, they found evidence of gunshots that had been fired in the surrounding area.

Investigators were able to discover two houses, both occupied, had been struck by gunfire.

According to authorities no-one inside the homes were injured or struck by the gunshots.

This incident follows a string of recent crimes that left seven other residences with bullet holes. Last week, a total of two people were hospitalized after being shot inside their homes.

Two men are charged with murder in connection to a deadly stabbing and shooting outside a Rochester gas station last month, police announced Tuesday night.

Authorities say 37-year-old Shannon Jones and 24-year-old Tyrese Jones are charged with second degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kenneth Hightower. Jones is also charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to a gas station on Portland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on February 9 for the report of a person who was shot and stabbed. That’s where police located Hightower, who was pronounced dead shortly thereafter

Prosecutors say Shannon Jones stabbed Hightower and Tyrese Jones shot him. Both were identified as suspects in the murder and Shannon Jones was arrested by U.S. Marshals on February 24.

Tyrese Jones was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals.

In January, Kristine Harris was the victim of a hit and run incident in Greece. She was left with life-altering injuries, but thanks to the help of two good Samaritans, those injuries luckily didn’t turn life-threatening.

After a month long hospital stay, Harris finally came home last week. However, she still hadn’t met those people who saved her life, up until a few days ago.

“I think I’m just going to be speechless at first, but I’m really excited to meet them and thank them,” Harris said.

She was ejecting into the air, and landed in the road where she could have been hit by another car. She was left with a broken femur, pelvis, ankle, and hand.

“I have lots of metal. I have a metal plate, about nine screws and two rods in my ankle. And then I have three or four screws in my pelvis,” Harris said.

Luckily, Harris wasn’t left laying in the road by herself for very long. Victoria Fox and her fiancé Chris Wood saw Harris lying in the road while driving by.

“It was just a wave of shock. Like I just got hit by a car,” Harris said. “They actually drove by me and ended up turning around and pulled halfway in the driveway, halfway in the road. So that way, cars coming by wouldn’t hit me. Chris ended up calling 911 and then went to ring my doorbell. And Tori stayed with me to make sure I wouldn’t move and was fully alert, still talking. They saved my life for sure.”

One month has passed since the incident, and still Harris hadn’t been able to say thank you to the strangers who potentially saved her life. She got the chance to do just that this week.

The beginning of Major League Baseball’s upcoming season is canceled.

As negotiations continue between the league and the players’ union, it could mean more games get called off if both sides can’t come to an agreement.

For local baseball fans, Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason says don’t worry, the MLB “lockout” will not impact their season.

“We may have some players that aren’t able to play for us that are on the 40-man roster, but other than that, it’s the same thing for every team in our leagues, so we’re going to be playing baseball here no matter what happens,” Mason said.

It could mean a serious boost to minor league stadiums across the nation, still recovering from a two-season dip in pandemic attendance. If things don’t get settled, people can find their baseball sweet spot right here at Frontier Field.

“And certainly we hope that things get worked out with the major leagues and the player’s union,” Mason said.

But whatever comes of it, Mason feels there’s something greater at play that will get plenty of people back, pretty much anywhere: the winding down of the pandemic.

The second day of March begins in traditional fashion with temperatures in the upper 20s and partly cloudy skies. Snow showers may add 1-3″ of snow in some areas during dinner hour. Thursday and Friday stay cold.