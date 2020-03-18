Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday March 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The family of the man who became Monroe County’s first person to die of COVID-19 wants their grief to carry a message.

They’re mourning for 54-year-old Alvin Simmons, who died Tuesday morning at Rochester General Hospital. Public health officials say Simmons had complicating factors that contributed to his death.

The family says the situation developed extremely quickly, saying Simmons felt sick in the middle of last week, threw up blood on Friday and was put on life support this weekend.

Monroe County officials have reported the first local COVID-19 death.

At this time there are 14 confirmed cases locally. Of the 14, three are considered new as of Tuesday and five of the people have been hospitalized. Officials say there are 79 people under mandatory quarantine locally at this time.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday a three-way agreement with the New York State Legislature on a paid sick leave bill to provide “immediate assistance” for New Yorkers impacted by COVID-19.

Officials from the governor’s office say the bill “guarantees job protection and pay for New Yorkers quarantined” amid the coronavirus outbreak. Officials say the legislation also adopts “comprehensive” paid sick leave proposal which was first advanced in the governor’s executive budget.

New legislative measures in Monroe County

The Monroe County Legislature approved a series of measures designed to help combat the COVID-19 crisis.

The move will allow the county executive to spend up to $150,000 on additional medical, nursing and other services. It will also provide management and professional employees up to 15 additional days of flex time.

