Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, March 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in the United States is up to an average of 2.4 million people a day and the Biden administration plans to double Medicare reimbursements for the vaccine.

The pace of vaccinations gets the country closer to a big milestone: “Being ready to open up all vaccinations to all adults by May 1 at the latest,” White House COVID Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt said.

Rochester City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night urging the city administration and Rochester Police Chief to consider firing the officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death.

The Rochester Police Department previously said it was waiting for a decision on criminal charges before deciding on disciplinary action against the officers.

Monroe County is more than doubling its commitment to the Forensics Intervention Team (FIT) with 18 new full-time employees, to further bolster the county’s response to mental health situations.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello was joined by Deputy County Executive for Health and Human Services Corinda Crossdale, Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown, Fairport Police Chief Sam Farina, Office of Mental Health Director Dr. April Aycock, and other local officials made the announcement Tuesday.

The University of Rochester Medical Center has been chosen to participate in the Moderna pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials.

URMC was notified Monday and is still waiting on details, but a spokesperson said they will definitely be participating.

Dr. Mary Caserta is a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at URMC and spoke about the trials with News 8 Tuesday.

An agreement to legalize recreational marijuana is near.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins says legislation is extremely close to getting passed through the assembly. She also says legalizing marijuana will have a large impact on the criminal justice system.

Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Authorities in Cherokee County said five people were shot around 5 p.m. at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.

Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

The removal of toll plazas from the New York State Thruway’s former ticketed system will resume this week and all booths are expected to be removed by the end of summer.

This is the next and final phase of construction for the New York State Thruway’s transition to cashless tolling. The state switched cashless tolls back in November 2020.

A petition on Change.org has collected over 1,500 signatures calling for the removal of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s name from the Watkins Glen State Park sign amid sexual harassment allegations.

The sign sits at the entrance of the well-traveled Watkins Glen State Park gorge trail, which attracts upwards of thousands of visitors per day in the summer.

The second half of winter has been extraordinarily dry, with March seeing barely an inch and a half of snowfall through the first two weeks.

This has accelerated the drying out of brush across the Finger Lakes. Livingston County is reminding residents of the statewide brush burning ban that has begun and lasts through May 14.

Law enforcement officers across New York State are stepping up patrols on impaired driving this St. Patrick’s Day.

The special traffic enforcement detail is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. The enforcement campaign will run through Sunday, March 21.

In our Family First segment we are talking about overcoming anxiety.

After a year spending a lot of time at home, more people are being vaccinated and many kids are returning to activities like sporting events.

Some may experience anxiety as they adjust. We spoke with happiness Coach and Best Selling Author Dannie De Novo about what parents can do to help ease their stress.

Facebook is adding informational labels to posts about vaccines as it expands efforts to counter COVID-19-related misinformation flourishing on its platforms.

The social network is also adding a tool to help get users vaccinated by connecting them to information about where and when they can get their shot.

It was not nearly as cold this morning as it has been over the past couple of mornings. Temperatures

It will turn a bit milder today as temperatures top out well into the upper 40s. Some spots south of the Thruway will be just north of 50. Clouds will gradually break for a bit of sun by this afternoon.

Our next system arrives later Thursday. Models have trended northward with rain suggesting a wetter forecast. There is a good chance that most of the region sees some rain showers off and on through the day with heavier rain the further south you go. The storm system will focus on much of the Mid-Atlantic, spreading heavy rain across the region. The closer to the low pressure you are, the better chances you have for a soaking rain. Depending on temperatures, there could be a few snow showers that mix in for the later half of Thursday. A light dusting could be possible further south, but most of the region will see rain.