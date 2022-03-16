ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A 16-year-old is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Backus Street late Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Backus Street and Phelps Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene police located evidence that gunshots had been fired.

Upon investigation, officials were able to confirm a 16-year-old victim arrived to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body where he currently receiving treatment.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, according to Rochester police.

Friends of Janet Jordan remember her as a kind, loving, and caring person. The 35-year-old was found dead inside a home on Wetmore Park in Rochester on Monday.

Later, police located 43-year-old Rochester police sergeant Melvin Williams dead in his car in Henrietta. Williams is a person of interest in the state police investigation. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided an update reporting Jordan died from a gunshot wound and Williams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jordan’s friend Tony Simmons said she did not deserve to be killed. Jordan worked as a 911 dispatcher for the City of Rochester for 11 years. She was also an instructor in the city’s Pathways to Public Safety Program. Simmons described her as a kind soul.

“She had a very beautiful smile; she had a twinkle in her eye. She was like an angel, she was just so sweet and so nice and it’s just tragic what happened to her, I am so saddened by this,” Simmons said.

Simmons will be honoring Jordan at this week’s R&B Wednesday.

“We’re going to play her favorite songs. My son Anthony Dante performs “Bad Girl” by Usher and she always danced when that song came on. So, he’s going to come through on Wednesday and he’s going to perform that song in honor of her,” Simmons said.

The event will take place at the French Quarter restaurant at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nearly 800 animals including rats, rabbits, and other small animals were brought to Lollypop Farm for immediate care, according to a Facebook post from the Humane Society of Greater Rochester.

Lollypop is asking the public for help after its humane law enforcement officers, working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environmental Conservation police officers, brought the animals to the facility Monday evening.

Officials said Tuesday that Lollypop is asking for community support to make sure the animals can continue to receive proper housing, food, and medical care during their stay.

According to Lollypop, this remains an active investigation, and details regarding the case are limited at this time.

Lollypop officials said around 4 p.m. Tuesday that, between staff and volunteers, they are able to care for the animals with feeding and cleaning. They said they will need foster homes eventually, and folks interested can sign up to become foster care volunteers online.

Rochester police officials say human remains were pulled from the Genesee River Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say officers responded to the river, just north of Route 104, a little after 3 p.m. for the report of a decomposed body in the water.

Police say, when officers arrived, they were able to make out the location of the body. Rochester Police Scuba Team members were able to approach and examine said remains and they later determined them to be human.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the community.

The law that would prevent landlords from evicting tenants without good cause was voted down by Rochester City Council Tuesday.

According to the City-Wide Tenant Union, Rochester currently has more than 3,000 open eviction cases, impacting close to 7,000 residents.

‘Good Cause Eviction’ would essentially give tenants the right to renew tenancy, while protecting against retaliatory evictions. If it was voted in, the legislation would also prevent rent increases of 5% or more.

In a 6-3 vote against passing the law, councilmembers heard from both advocates, as well as some landlords who oppose it.

“For some reason we aren’t seeming to weigh that huge majority that would be impacted by the law,” Lisle Coleman with City-Wide Tenant Union said. “This law isn’t crazy, we aren’t bullies just calling for the moms of their communities to be able to stay in their homes.”

Rochester-based landlord Matthew Drouin says the law is not supported by more than just property owners.

“This proposed legislation is a disaster,” Drouin said. “Many do not support housing providers don’t support it, neighborhood associations don’t, legal community doesn’t and even affordable housing developers don’t. So why haven’t we heard from developers? It’s because they’re afraid of being loud-mouthed and bullied.”

Four other cities in the state passed the bill in 2021, including Albany.

The sun is here, and its here to stay. Temperatures start their climb around noon today where they get all the way up to 45 degrees ahead of 50s, 60s and maybe even 70s Thursday. Rain hinders the weekend.