Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday March 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Joe Biden won Michigan’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders’ insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice president’s victory in Michigan, as well as Missouri and Mississippi, dealt a serious blow to Sanders, who is urgently seeking to jump-start his flagging campaign.

Sanders could still get a boost later in the night in Idaho, North Dakota or Washington state. But fewer delegates were at stake than in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan, where Biden’s decisive performance again showed his strength with working-class voters and African Americans, who are vital to winning the Democratic nomination.

There are 31 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New York, bringing the state’s total to 173, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

New York is No. 2 in the country in amount of confirmed cases at this time, behind Washington state’s 179.

Most of the cases are still downstate — in and around New York City, Long Island, and most concentrated in Westchester County. However, there are some confirmed cases in the Hudson Valley as well as Saratoga County in the Capital Region. The City of New Rochelle, in Westchester County, is a particular focus from a public health standpoint.

As SUNY Brockport holds over 30 study abroad students in quarantine, community members filled seats at Brockport High School Tuesday night.

“We’re here in Brockport to try to clarify, I think, what I would say are some misunderstandings about what we’re doing here,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County Health Department Commissioner.

The Autism Council is hosting a balloon release to mark two years since the death of Trevyan Rowe.

In March of 2018, Rowe wandered off from School 12 in Rochester. His body was found several days later in the Genesee River.

The release will take place at the Genesee River behind the Spectrum Building on Mt. Hope Avenue at 5 p.m.

We’re now officially less than 10 days from the arrival of Spring, but it seems like we’ve kicked off the party a little early.

Expect a much more seasonable day today with a slight chill in the morning giving way to a mix of clouds and sun and a top temperature of 40 degrees.

Another quick wind shift reverses fortunes again Thursday. Southerly flow brings highs back into the 50s with mixed skies as breezy conditions develop. We’ll watch our next round of scattered showers develop into Thursday night and continue through a windy Friday. Behind that front, there might be just enough cold air around to generate a few wet snowflakes. The problem it, moisture has pulled out & the lake response looks limited. At this time, it’s hard to imagine there would be any accumulation or impact.