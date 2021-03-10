Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, March 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

One man is dead after officers responded to the area of West Main Street for the report of a man with a “large knife.”

According to the Rochester Police Captain Mark Mura, officers responded to Open Door Mission around 2:55 a.m. Capt. Mura said that according to reports, the man went inside, grabbed a large knife and left on foot.

According to Mura, the responding officers reached out to ask for an officer with a taser. “Apparently the male was cutting himself with the knife and threated to kill the officers.

More people are starting to get the newest vaccine on the market, the Johnson and Johnson. The vaccine is only one dose.

Alisa Pastecki and her husband were originally set to get the Moderna vaccine in April but when GCC started appointments for the J&J, they decided to schedule new appointments and cancel the old ones. She’s also 21 weeks pregnant.

A sixth person has come forward accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate conduct.

According to the Albany Times Union, the woman told a supervisor that Cuomo inappropriately touched her while she was at the governor’s mansion for work.

Redacted grand jury minutes in the Daniel Prude case will be made public.

Justice Craig Doran, the Administrative Judge for New York’s Seventh Judicial District, told News 8 Tuesday that the order has been given for the grand jury minutes, with redactions to be police. The request to do so was made by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Judge Karen Bailey Turner.

There is no word at this time on when specifically the grand jury minutes with redactions will be made public.

The U.S. House of Representatives will take up the Senate’s version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, officials said.

President Joe Biden has said he will sign the legislation immediately, once approved. The final passage of the bill means the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 stimulus checks almost right away, according to tax experts.

Trailing after the latest round of Paycheck Protection Program, hundreds of thousands of loans have been approved in New York State.

The United States Small Business Administration published its newest Paycheck Protection Program report on Monday, showing approvals up to March 7, 2021. According to the SBA, since the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program began on January 11, over 2.4 million loans have been granted, guaranteeing over $156.2 billion for small businesses across the country.

With tax day almost a month away, a recent study found that taxes in New York State are some of the highest in the country.

The study States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates, conducted by WalletHub, found that taxpayers in the most expensive states sometimes pay up to three times more than those in the cheapest states. However according to WalletHub, low income taxes do not always result in low taxes as a whole.

In today’s Family First segment, we’ve all heard about how important it is to get a good night’s sleep. Now, a new study highlights just how important it really is.

The economy grew at a 4.1% pace in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than first estimated, ending a year in which the overall economy, ravaged by a global pandemic, shrank more than in any year in the past seven decades.

The influx of new government stimulus efforts and accelerated vaccine distribution could lift growth in the current quarter, ending in March, to 5% or even higher, economists believe.

Our first genuine taste of Spring-like warmth is nearly upon us. The next 48 hours will feature some of the mildest air we have seen dating back to November of last year. While it won’t last long, it will last long enough to squeeze out a pair of warm days before a cold front brings us back to the realities of March later Friday.

Southerly flow setting up this morning will cause temperatures to climb quickly this morning. Rochester finds itself embedded within the warm sector of a developing storm system tomorrow yet still far enough away from the storm to largely limit cloud cover and rainfall.

That will support temperatures in the middle and upper 60s Wednesday. The cold front inches closer Thursday, increasing the likelihood of more clouds and showers at times. Still, it remains possible we see a few brief windows of sunshine Thursday afternoon. Such a development could be enough to allow temperatures to surge closer to 70 degrees, a number Rochester hasn’t seen since November 10th. This would also be a record tying high for the date. A cold front will arrive later Thursday into Thursday night, bringing with it a cluster of downpours with embedded thunder not out of the question. That cold front will effectively end our warm spell with notably colder air working in Friday and especially into the weekend.