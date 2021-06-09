Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The Penfield Central School District responded to an incident which happened at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.

In video of the incident, a man off screen can be heard saying, “Be respectful. You’re an elected representative to represent us. This is isn’t about you, bud.” A board member then calls the man an expletive, and multiple people move toward the stage.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin was unswayed Tuesday by civil rights leaders who implored him to rethink his opposition to a sprawling election bill that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said is crucial to countering a “Republican assault on our democracy.”

Manchin, from deeply Republican West Virginia, told reporters, “I don’t think anybody changed positions,” in a meeting he described as “excellent.” A participant said Manchin was “fairly well dug in.”

A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has uncovered broad government, military and law enforcement missteps surrounding the violent attack, including a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.

The Senate report released Tuesday is the first — and could be the last — bipartisan review of how hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters were able to violently push past security lines and break into the Capitol that day, interrupting the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Dozens of websites went down briefly around the globe Tuesday, including CNN, The New York Times and Britain’s government home page, after an outage at the cloud computing service Fastly, illustrating how vital a small number of behind-the-scenes companies have become to running the internet.

The sites that could not be reached also included some Amazon pages, the Financial Times, Reddit, Twitch and The Guardian.

In our Family First segment, we are talking about ticks and Lyme disease.

Lyme disease can often be treated effectively if it’s caught early. But if it’s not treated, there’s a risk you could develop severe and long-lasting symptoms.

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April to $68.9 billion as an improving global economy boosted sales of American exports.

The April deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was down 8.2% from a record March deficit of $75 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

The improving economic situation overseas drove up demand for American goods while domestic demand for imports slowed.

Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of his one-man show “Springsteen on Broadway.” Performances at the St. James Theatre begin June 26 with an end date set — at least for now — for Sept. 4.

“I loved doing ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” the rocker said in a statement.

Wednesday starts warm and humid, but we’re starting to push the soupiest air southward. Rain and storm coverage into the afternoon will favor areas south of I-90 as drier air oozes in. The air will feel very different by the end of the day Wednesday in Rochester.

A sagging frontal boundary on Thursday should help clear the air. Humidity levels drop and temperatures stay in the upper 70s. A few rain chances will exist along the front, but most of the day will be dry. Overnight lows will be a bit more modest at this point in the lower 60s. Questions still remain on the forecast from here on out. We are stuck between cooler air to the Northeast and a bubble of warm air to the southwest. Normally this would result in showers and storms, but we may luck out and miss the rain chances depending on where these two systems setup.

WEEKEND FORECAST: As for now, we will trend drier as neither of these systems look to have any significant forcing. With that said. It is likely that someone within Western New York and the Finger Lakes do see a shower over the weekend with slightly better chances for rain Sunday. Overnight lows should be in the 50s with afternoon highs around 80.