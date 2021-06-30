Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting on East Main Street in the City of Rochester late on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:36 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 55-year-old non-city resident who was shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The United States Attorney’s Office of Western District of New York said they will be meeting with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley and Chief of Rochester Police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan to use discuss use of federal resources to combat “violence, gun crimes, and homicides.”

According to the press release sent on Tuesday, the meeting will take place Wednesday morning to discuss “how increased federal prosecutions and resources might help to address the problem (in Rochester) … so that we can fine-tune our federal strategy and response.”

With 35 homicides already this year in Rochester, the city is on track to see a record-high number of murders in 2021.

Across the nation, there has been an increase in violent crimes. The 72 largest cities have already seen a 17% increase in crime this year compared to last.

Rochester has already seen 35 homicides this year, according to the Rochester Police Department. In 2019, the city saw 32 homicides. In 2020, that number jumped to 52.

Texas has become ground zero for a new “racist and xenophobic” agenda that Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Trump will seek to further during their Wednesday visit to the border, leaders of pro-immigration groups said.

The groups are planning a gathering in South Texas to counter Abbott and Trump’s town hall event in Weslaco, and their leaders are calling on residents to fight what they say is a false narrative about the region.

The rescuers are searching urgently for the scores of souls buried beneath the fallen 12-story wing of the Champlain Towers condo building. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than five days after the collapse, the death toll stood at 12, with 149 people unaccounted for.

“It’s personal,” said Miami-Dade County’s former fire chief, Dave Downey, a 37-year veteran of the department who retired two years ago but joined the search.

In our Family First segment, we continue our discussion on how to land your dream job. Experts say with so many companies desperate for workers, now is the time to start looking.

We are starting off hot and humid with numbers in the 70s. We expect temperatures to reach the lower 80s with storm chances.

Much like Tuesday, the relatively greatest risk will exist along a corridor from roughly a Warsaw to Geneseo to Canandaigua line where storms will blossom mainly unaffected by lake shadows. That’s not to say lakeside areas will be spared entirely, simply just at a slightly lower likelihood storms will go severe. Lake breeze boundaries should help pop a better chance for storms in Rochester this time around. Damaging winds and hail will accompany heavy rain and vivid lighting after 12 pm and linger into the evening. We won’t set any record highs Wednesday as the day will be more muggy than hot with highs expected to remain in the 80s. Humidity is still plenty high enough to keep it uncomfortable, however.

Temperatures will trend downward from there with highs both Thursday and Friday not expected to get out of the 70s with a few stray showers and storms around. It’s a similar forecast heading into our 4th of July weekend with highs in the 70s and limited rain chances.