Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

On Day 94 of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York state is seeing some of it’s lowest hospitalization rates and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As that situation is improving, another is intensifying. On Day 9 since the death of George Floyd, Gov. Cuomo asked protesters to be calm and peaceful. He’s also reminding protesters that we’re still in the middle of a pandemic and there is still a need to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Governor said the looting and criminal activity has nothing to do with the protests. He said it is due to groups who are using this moment for their own purposes and exploiting this movement.

Corporate owners of a Speedway on Lake Avenue are closing down the location after 55 years in the area. They said the convenience store was looted on Saturday night. This is one of few businesses that won’t be rebuilding after being damaged.

Gas pumps and the convenience store are already boarded up. David Pelusio is the managing partner of the Speedway property. He said he got a call from Marathon Petroleum, which owns Speedway, on Tuesday morning. Corporate officials told him they’re moving out and asked what they can do about their lease, which still has more than five years on it. Pelusio said he’s disappointed in the corporate decision to not reopen.

The City of Rochester said it will work to help businesses affected by the weekend riots.

The Neighborhood and Business Development Department said 86 businesses were impacted and it’s working on contacting them to find out what they need to reopen.The NBD has already been helping local companies dealing with issues from the COVID pandemic with grants and social loans. To date, over 300 local businesses were helped through these programs.

A local Black Lives Matter Group is calling comments made Tuesday by a local radio personality racist.

Kimberly Ray, of Kimberly and Beck on 95.1 FM, was talking about the beating of a woman Saturday night and asked if the black men involved were — in her words — acting “N-word-ly.”

This comes ones day after the company that owns 95.1, iHeartRadio, wrote on Twitter: “We believe the only way to drive lasting positive change is for people to come together, respect differences, listen to all voices and foster understanding.”

St. John Fisher College will not host the Buffalo Bills for Training Camp this year.

As of Tuesday morning, the plan was for camp to happen as usual at Fisher. However, the NFL informed all franchises during the afternoon that camps must be held at each team’s home facility. The change is almost certainly due to concerns about COVID-19.

One round of showers and perhaps a brief rumble of thunder will work its way through Western New York this morning in association with what is known as a “mesoscale convective complex”. Most of the energy with this feature will split to the north and south of Rochester leaving us with mainly just a bit of light rain. Warmer air is still on track to work its way into Western New York today, and while there will be some partial sunshine in the afternoon, there will also be an additional pop up shower or thunderstorm to watch out for during the afternoon. These will pop with the heating of the day and along a lake breeze boundary that sets up across the region.

Temperatures will top out in the middle 70s. With breaks of sun, away from the lake breeze, some spots could top out near 80°.

Conditions continue to improve Thursday as a slot of dry air extends through the Great Lakes. There will be rain showers well off to our south, but as for now the forecast shows us remaining dry with some sun and highs climbing to the mid and upper 70s. Warmer air will continue to fill in Friday with highs that will likely be in the lower 80s. During this time there will be a large ridge of hot and humid air over the western half of the country. This will in turn force a cold front and trough southward across the Great Lakes Friday night and Saturday. That will open the door for rain showers overnight and Saturday. As it stands now there will be showers around Saturday as this front passes through. In its wake skies will clear Sunday and a turn below average is expected with highs in the 60s.