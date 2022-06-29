ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. However, this year has one primary in June and the other in August.

When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

By the time a new map was drawn by a neutral expert in late May, it was too tight of a turnaround to execute a smooth election.

There are no party challenges in the state Senate races or Congressional races in Monroe County, therefore there will not be a separate primary in August in Monroe County.

In the city of Rochester, voter turnout among registered Democrats was 14.3% this year, and 12.5% among registered Republicans, according to the Monroe County Board of Elections turnout report.

In Monroe County overall, turnout was 13.9% for registered Democrats, and 15.8% among registered Republicans.

Rochester police made an arrest in connection to the murder of 42-year-old Orlando Santiago, who was shot and killed while driving on Hudson Avenue in May.

Officers were dispatched to the corner of Hudson Avenue and Ernest Street on May 29 for the report of a car accident. Once at the location, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Inside was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Santiago was driving north on Hudson Avenue when police say 31-year-old Timothy Thomas allegedly drove up to Santiago’s car and fired several gunshots directly at the man, striking him and killing him.

Officials say Santiago’s vehicle veered off the road and eventually came to rest against a tree.

Thomas was arrested Tuesday by members of the Rochester police without incident. Investigators say the man is the brother of Bradley Thomas, who was shot by Santiago in January of 2019.

Police records show that Santiago was working as a security guard at the Cedarwood Towers apartments, when he shot Bradley Thomas in what was later decided to be a “justifiable homicide.” A Monroe County grand jury, at the time, ruled Santiago was justified in shooting Bradley because the man began fighting and threatening others, including the guard.

Currently, the Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle used by Timothy during the alleged murder of Santiago.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call 911, or the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157.

A 25-year-old city resident is in stable condition after police used a tourniquet to support him following a shooting on Magnolia Street overnight Wednesday.

Officials say officers responded to the 200 block of Magnolia Street around 12:45 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. At the location, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

According to police, the first officers on scene provided first aid to the victim, including the application of a tourniquet. The city resident was then taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently ongoing.

Authorities are currently searching for a missing 82-year-old man who was last seen on Brooks Avenue in Rochester Tuesday.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Donald Kinney was last seen on Brooks Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kinney suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may be in need of medical attention.

According to officials, the man was driving a 2020 gray Hyundai Santa Fe with New York registration JMU 6389. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light tan shorts, a black belt, and black shoes.

Anyone with further information on Kinney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being involved in a crash at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Westside Drive in Chili Tuesday.

Authorities with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a motorcyclist who had been in the crash.

“EMS did the best that they could, but unfortunately that person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Brendan Hurley, PIO for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they are unsure how many other people were involved in the accident at this time.

Investigators have yet to release the identity of the victim.

The area has since reopened but motorists at the time were encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. Anyone who may have been present at the time of the crash is requested to call 911.

According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety, fatal motorcycle crashes are on the rise.

2021 saw an increase of 9% compared to the year before. And 2019 saw the highest number of fatalities — since 1975.

A pair of cold fronts will work into the region in the near term. The first is set to arrive midday Wednesday. Heat will start to headline our late week forecast with Thursday highs in the upper 80s.