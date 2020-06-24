Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Editor’s note: Primary election results are now coming in. Votes tallied at this point include in-person votes from local polling sites and those who participated in early voting. Precinct reporting figures below do not include absentee ballots.

Counting of absentee ballots will not begin until June 30, or July 1 in some counties, and because of the influx in absentees due to the pandemic — including more than 100,000 absentee application requests in Monroe County, according to the New York State Board of Elections — races may not be decided until early July.

A 70-year-old Canandaigua man has been issued a citation for his role in a fatal crash involving a 21-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department.

Police say that 44-year-old RPD Lt. Aaron Colletti was riding bikes off-duty with his son on Woolhouse Road in Canandaigua earlier this month when he was struck by a pickup truck, driven by James Miller. Colletti ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Officials say his son was also struck, but had only minor, non-life threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man from Rochester is going to prison for 15 years for stealing 94 guns.

Prosecutors said Dakota Sarfaty broke into a gun shop in Spencerport with two others men in 2018. He also has to pay more than $40,000 in restitution.

The Rochester and Finger Lakes Region is expected to advance to phase four of reopening on Friday “absent any irregularities,” according to Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Bob Duffy and Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

However, the phase four reopening will come with some new exceptions, local leaders announced Tuesday.

Local health officials announced that limited visitation to area hospitals will begin Thursday.

Chief Medical Officer of Strong Memorial and Highland Hospital Dr. Michael Apostolakos and Chief Medical Officer of Rochester Regional Health Dr. Robert Mayo said that rules vary by each hospital because of the different sizes of the hospitals and difference in staffing.

Both doctors encouraged all to check the website of each hospital before visiting as the rules and requirements are specific to each location.

With things opening up, you may be thinking of taking a trip outdoors but you might not want to go too far. Destination New York, tonight at 7 shows some great places you can explore right in your home state.

Earlier this morning the cold front finally pushed through western NY bringing temperatures down and the humidity to a much more comfortable level. Behind this front cooler air, but average for this time of year will prevail with highs climbing from the 60s this morning into the mid 70s at best for much of the area. A busy breeze with small gusts up to around 20-30 mph will be present through the afternoon with chances for a few lingering showers.

These stray showers are possible to linger throughout the day and overnight dependent on a lake breeze boundary forming from daytime heating, but we should remain quiet in terms of rain later this evening.

Overall it will be a mostly sunny and dry afternoon with a few clouds and breezy winds that will act as a nice refreshing break for the midweek.