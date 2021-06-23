Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Rochester City Councilmember Malik Evans has defeated Incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren in the Democratic primary election.

News 8 WROC called the race for Evans who had 66% of the vote as of 10:23 p.m. Tuesday.

As of June 1, Rochester had 71,442 registered Democratic voters, compared to 10,376 registered Republican voters — so as the winner of Tuesday’s mayoral primary, Evans is the prohibitive favorite to become Rochester’s next mayor heading into November’s general election.

Warren was unable to weather multiple ongoing controversies in her re-election campaign, including City Hall’s handling of Daniel Prude’s death, her indictment on campaign finance violations, and her husband’s recent arrest on drugs and weapon charges.

A hearing begins Tuesday for the Brighton man accused of killing his wife nearly 40 years ago.

James Krauseneck has been charged for murder in connection to his wife’s death nearly four decades ago.

Authorities say Brighton police responded to the Del Rio Drive home of James and his wife Cathleen on February 19, 1982. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Cathleen was killed, and it was later determined that the cause of her death was a single blow to her head with an axe.

Officials from the Webster Police Department saying they are searching for a Rochester man as a suspect in connection to an attempted carjacking Monday.

Webster police officials say officers responded to the Savers Store on Ridge Road shortly before 4 p.m. for the report of a man who forcibly stole keys from a woman while trying to steal her car.

Authorities say the man’s attempt to steal the car were unsuccessful, but they say the man then approached another woman in a different part of the same parking lot.

Storms that rolled through the Rochester region Monday left downed trees, damage, and widespread power outages in their wake.

The front of a home on Duncott Road in Perinton was split open by a falling tree around 4:00 p.m.

More than 15,000 homes and businesses were impacted by outages at their peak around 6:00 p.m. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, most of those homes and businesses had their power restored. You can check the status of those outages live through this link.

Senate Republicans have blocked debate of a sweeping overhaul of how elections are run in the U.S. The bill was pushed by congressional Democrats who argued it was needed to counter a spate of new GOP laws this year tightening voting rules in the states.

In our Family First Segment how did you sleep last night? There are numerous studies highlighting the importance of a good night’s sleep for you and your family.

The latest from Harvard shows people who struggle with sleep have a higher risk of dying from any cause.

When it comes to spelling, everyone seems to have at least one word that trips them up.

AT&T Experts reviewed the top-searched “how to spell” words by state from March 24, 2020, to March 24, 2021, using Google Trends.

“Quarantine” was the most widely misspelled word, most searched in 12 states, the data revealed. Many people even thought it was spelled “corn teen.”

Billy Joel’s rescheduled performance at Highmark Stadium will be full capacity. The concert will follow the same protocol as Buffalo Bills games.

The rest of the seats for Billy Joel’s August 14 performance at Highmark Stadium will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Thursday looks good with continued sunshine and temperatures getting back into the 80s. We could do upper 80s by Friday.

We continue to monitor trends with regard to our weekend forecast. Signs point toward a slow moving frontal boundary lurking somewhere just to our west, but likely in the general vicinity. If this boundary is able to advance eastward as the Euro model suggest, rain and storms would be likely for much of the area Saturday. The GFS keeps the front (and storms) hung up west of the area, leading to a relatively dry day. For now, we’ll lean toward a blend of the two with a slight nudge toward the wetter Euro. That active zone will keep us on the edge of wet weather vs. heat building around high pressure to our east. Any westward push in that zone will dramatically ramp up our heat Sunday into early next week, likely into the 90s. A more eastward stall of that active zone would help take the edge off that heat and humidity. It’s a forecast subject to some change as models iron out exact placement, but either solution carries a noticeable increase in humidity. The question will be how much head comes along for the ride.

Stay tuned.