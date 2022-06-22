ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

A man was hospitalized after his home, and three others, were all hit by gunfire late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Rochester.

St. Clair Street

According to authorities, the earliest of four shootings occurred on Saint Clair Street around 10:56 p.m. Once officers arrived at the location, they found a 64-year-old male who had been shot at least once in the lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man was in his home when gunshots were fired outside the residence. One of those hit the victim after entering through the side of the home.

Woodbine Avenue

Moments later, a separate police unit was dispatched to the 200 block of Woodbine Avenue at 11:08 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, they located evidence that a home had been hit.

Officials say the house was occupied by two adults, neither of which was injured.

Karnes Street

Around 12:12 p.m., another response was initiated for a ShotSpotter activation to the 100 block of Karnes Street. There, officers found evidence that an occupied home was struck by gunfire.

Authorities say the house was occupied by two adults and three children, all under the age of 5. Although the residence was hit, none of the occupants were hurt in the incident.

Myrtle Street

Almost an hour later, authorities say officers were led to the 100 block of Myrtle Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the location they realized another home was struck by gunfire.

Inside were four adults and five children, aged 9-14. None of them were injured, according to police.

Police do not have anyone in custody for any of the four incidents aforementioned. Anyone with further info on any of the shootings is asked to call 911.

A 29-year-old city resident was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in the area of North Goodman Street Wednesday.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of North Goodman Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene, they located a shooting victim who had been shot in the upper body.

According to authorities, the male resident was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment to what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is asked to dial 911.

This was the third shooting to take place overnight in the city Wednesday. Another man was hospitalized following a number of occupied homes that were struck by gunfire.

A pilot was hospitalized Tuesday after a small plane crashed in Ontario County.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the single-engine aircraft crashed in a field off Yerkes Road in Canandaigua around 2:00 p.m.

Investigators say the experienced pilot was the only person on the plane. They say he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

According to the OCSO, the 911 call came from a neighbor who saw the crash while mowing his lawn.

“It’s a small, they call it an experimental plane but it’s a small two-seater single engine,” said Lt. Tate Colburn with the OCSO, “something you would see in a normal country airport, even though Canandaigua Airport can handle full-size jets.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation The Federal Aviation Administration is sending representatives to the scene.

Rochester police is investigating a homicide on Lang Street in the city.

Police were called to Lang Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Andrew Coffey, 34, dead at the scene. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times.

“We had the most violent year last year for homicides, and its continued on this year,” Rochester Police Capt. Steven Swetman said. “It’s a trend, and it appears we are on pace for the same number this year, if not more. It’s the first day of summer and that has to do with it.”

Police identified Coffey Tuesday night, saying he did not live on Lang Street. No suspects are in custody.

A Rochester inmate faces assault charges after punching a Monroe County Jail deputy who was inspecting his cell Thursday, police announced Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was called on to address an inmate who was tampering with the fire suppression system inside his cell. When the corporal deputy entered the cell, police say the inmate assaulted the corporal, punching him in the face.

Officials say the corporal suffered a laceration and broken nose, both of which were treated at a nearby hospital. Another deputy also received an injury to his forearm.

Upon being detained, 37-year-old Evan Guzman was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree. He was remanded to Monroe County Jail without bail.

“I am outraged at this unprovoked assault on our staff simply working to provide a safe, secure environment to those remanded to our custody,” Sheriff Todd Baxter said. “In this instance, we have an individual charged with Murder who has continued to commit violence toward deputies and other inmates while in custody. The recent implementation of the HALT Act limits our ability to segregate this individual until he is stable enough for less restrictive housing.”

Guzman has been held without bail in the Monroe County Jail since June 6, 2021, on murder charges. In a separate incident, he assaulted another inmate, causing a broken nose and facial fractures.

Temperatures will climb quickly this afternoon with some reaching that 100-degree feels like temp by as early as 1 p.m. How fast we get hot today is important if we’re aiming to break 90 again because it needs to happen before we see storms fire.