Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Back in March of this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that expanded visitation for family members and loved ones residing in long term care facilities during the pandemic. However, homes have been waiting on guidance from the Department of Health on how to move forward with those changes.

That guidance finally came on Tuesday evening.

According to Assemblymember Harry Bronson, his bill allows designated personal caregivers and compassionate care visitors at nursing homes and residential care facilities. The new law lets nursing home residents and their families designate two or more personal caregivers. These caregivers are exempt from any general prohibitions on visitation, such as the measures in place over the last year.

The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife — and a rich reserve of oil.

The order by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland follows a temporary moratorium on oil and gas lease activities imposed by President Joe Biden on his first day in office. Biden’s Jan. 20 executive order suggested a new environmental review was needed to address possible legal flaws in a drilling program approved by the Trump administration under a 2017 law enacted by Congress.

In our Family First segment, experts are offering summer advice on how to protect your family from sun damage.

Experts say one in five people will develop skin cancer. While sunscreen helps, doctors say many people don’t use it the right way.

Police said Tuesday that human remains discovered by a civilian Monday morning at Durand Lake in Irondequoit are yet to be identified.

Police say the civilian called police to report the discovery around 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.

Police returned to the area Tuesday to continue to the investigation. Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird said, as of Tuesday afternoon, the remains have not been identified.

Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the search for missing Parma man William Mason continues on Wednesday.

Mason, 69, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 165 pounds. He has greyish hair, blue eyes and a scar on his right eye. According to officials, Mason was last seen on Tuesday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. near his home in the Town of Parma.

Moderna announced Tuesday it has officially filed for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is currently only authorized for emergency use in the United States. Full approval would signal the FDA’s full confidence in the vaccine and would be granted based on more data. Moderna said in a press release it will continue to submit data to the FDA on a rolling basis over the coming weeks with a request for a priority review.

A firefighter killed a co-worker and wounded another at their small fire station before setting his own home ablaze and apparently killing himself in California’s second deadly workplace shooting in days.

The gunman, a firefighter specialist and engineer, was off-duty when he apparently drove the 10 miles (16 kilometers) from his home in Acton, north of Los Angeles, and opened fire Tuesday morning at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81, authorities said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition in court Tuesday to require Eastman Kodak Co. CEO Jim Continenza to publicly testify in an ongoing insider trading investigation.

Officials from the attorney general’s office say Continenza unlawfully traded stock while negotiating a loan with the Trump administration. Officials from the attorney general’s office say Kodak “doubled down on fraud and misled investors.”

A 17-year-old girl in California was captured on video running up to a bear in her backyard and pushing it away to save her dogs.

The surveillance footage shows a bear and two cubs walking along a brick wall just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the teen’s backyard in Bradbury, in the San Gabriel Valley. Three of the family’s dogs started barking at them.

Initially, rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder will remain scattered late Wednesday. Into the night, the coverage will begin to gradually pick up with more widespread rain and storms into Thursday. For now, we don’t see a risk for severe weather out of this. However, limited instability and plentiful moisture with a very saturated airmass will result in downpours being efficient rain producers before tapering into Thursday afternoon. This could result in localized rain totals in excess of 1″, nothing to complain about considering many are still below normal in the rain department this year.

An isolated shower or storm will remain possible into Friday, but by this point our attention is quickly shifting to what will be a building wave of heat across the region. Our weekend trends drier and more humid as temperatures start climbing into the 80s. By Monday, we set the stage for what could be several days of 90 degree heat.