Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The 2020-2021 Rochester City budget passed 8 to 1, with only City Council member Mary Lupien voting no.

Tuesday’s meeting started with hearing from the public. Many of the comments called to put limits on funding the police.

“I support the defunding of police and reinvestment in communities,” said resident AJ Durwin.

That defunding and reinvesting looks something like this:

Cuts $3.6 Million of RPD Budget, or 3.7%

Reallocates funds from special events that use RPD: $130,000 will allow for two community city managers

Cuts incoming Rochester police class by 50%, saving $750,000, given to contingency fund

Fully funds the Police Accountability Board

Removes police officers from RCSD schools

Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said Tuesday cutting funds from the RPD means black and brown communities will be negatively affected. He says Rochester has already implemented reforms across the department, like banning chokeholds and using body cameras, but there’s still work to be done.

Rochester City Council rejected the RCSDt’s budget on principal, but it will still move forward per the city charter. At the same time suburban school districts held budget votes last night as well.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting back in April.

On April 28, police responded to Chappa Grocery for the report of a male shot in the store.

34-year-old Chernet Tiruneh of Rochester was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

On June 16, members of the Tactical Unit arrested Gilberto Rivera, 30, of Rochester. This came after an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit. He is charged with murder in the 2nd degree for the shooting death of Tiruneh.

Rivera has been remanded to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on June 17.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health say they were notified of a positive COVID-19 exposure “believed to be connected to Dragonfly Tavern,” a bar and restaurant on Park Avenue in the City of Rochester.

Officials say the exposure they are investigating likely occurred between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday June 8.

“There was an unknown number of occupants at the establishment during the time in reference,” said Statement from Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza. “This has made contact tracing and identifying other potential COVID-19 cases more difficult than usual.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Big news for those who want to see their loves ones in the hospital or group homes. Governor Cuomo announced Tuesday families will be allowed to visit starting Friday.

“They must follow state guidelines, including time-limited visits and visitors must wear PPE and be subject to symptom and temperature checks,” Cuomo said.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Verona Street Animal Society has received a special grant from best friends animal society.

The Rachel Ray “Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant” is to ensure that the city’s animal services foster care program continues.

The money will be used to help the shelter pay for pet food, supplies, and medical care for animals in foster care.

Moisture will be on the increase this weekend, which means two things: 1) You’ll notice more humidity in the air coupled with highs remaining in the upper 80s, and 2) Isolated showers and storms will be around, especially Sunday. Fortunately, it appears those rain chances will hold on into at least early next week, hopefully providing us with some needed water.