Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

An American president won’t side with Moscow over his own intelligence agencies. There will be no talk of a “reset” in Russian relations. And it is highly doubtful that anyone will gaze into Vladimir Putin’s eyes and discuss his soul.

But beyond that, it’s not clear what will happen Wednesday in Geneva when President Joe Biden meets Putin for the first time since taking office. Both sides acknowledge that the relationship between the two nations is dismal and neither holds out much hope for meaningful areas of agreement. Still, each man brings his own goals to the summit table.

A look at what each president is hoping to achieve in Switzerland:

William Fricke, the man found guilty of murder and more felony charges, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Fricke, a Fairport resident, was accused of killing Julianne Baker and stabbing attorney Dennis Gruttadar in Canandaigua back in January of 2020. Prosecutors said Fricke kidnapped Baker and attempted to kill Gruttadar.

Fricke, was found guilty on all charges, including first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, first degree attempted murder, and first degree assault.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to One World Trade Center in New York City Tuesday to announce a major update on the state’s reopening progress.

Last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that once 70% of New Yorkers 18 and older received at least one vaccine dose, most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted.

As of Tuesday, that 70% threshold was reached, meaning cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, health screenings, and contract tracing will be lifted for retail, food services, offices, gyms, amusement parks, barbershops and hair salons.

A new court order will require Eastman Kodak Co. CEO Jim Continenza to publicly testify in an ongoing insider trading investigation.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday Continenza and one other top executive from Kodak will testify during that investigation into a June 2020 stock purchase by Continenza that company officials says was legally sound.

Rochester City Council approved the city’s nearly $561 million budget proposal Tuesday evening, allotting $5 million for the city’s Police Accountability Board.

Critics of the budget say it does not adequately reduce funding to the police department, or invest in services like rec centers, libraries, code enforcement and violence prevention.

The proposal passed in a 5-4 vote.

The popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, will kick off at Ontario Beach Park on Wednesday.

Wegmans has been sponsoring the series for 35 years. The year’s first performers will be ‘Lyin` Eyes’, Rochester`s own Eagles tribute band.

In our Family First Segment, things you need to keep in mind if you are planning to get married or going to a wedding this year.

According to the wedding planning website, “The Knot,” the number of couples ordering “Save the Date” announcements more than tripled at the start of this year.

The Rochester Rhinos announced Tuesday Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy bought a small stake in the club.

The 34-year-old Premier League Player of the Season earned the title in 2015-2016, has made 308 appearances for LCFC, and scored 87 PL goals. He also played on the English national team from 2015-2018, adding seven goals through his tenure.

Temperatures start off cold this morning! Numbers are coming out of the 40s and 50s.

It’s a cool and sunny next few days from here. Highs Wednesday likely don’t make it to 70 degrees despite abundant sunshine. We’ll drop back into the 40s Thursday morning before a moderating trends builds with ridging briefly working in. That will warm us up Friday with temps surging back into the 80s with a touch of humidity.

Our next chance for rain and storms begins late Friday into Friday night and could linger into Saturday. Timing of this system remains unclear, but will have to be monitored as an unstable atmosphere could present an opportunity for stronger storms during that time frame. For now, we’ll advertise scattered rain and storms Saturday before clearing into Sunday. The second half of the weekend certainly looks better than the first for outdoor plans.

Summer officially arrives late Sunday night!