ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Fire crews are currently battling a large house fire that began overnight near Stillmeadow Way in Williamson Wednesday.

News 8 crew members at the scene say there are multiple companies at the location as well as state police. Smoke appears to be coming out of all sides of the roof of a single-family home.

There is no information on whether there are injuries at this time.

Authorities have yet to determine what started the fire.

Rochester City Council passed Mayor Malik Evan’s 2022-2023 proposed budget Tuesday night.

Mayor Evans released the budget proposal in May, saying it contained no increase in the property tax levy and focused on public safety, strengthening neighborhoods, infrastructure, youth development, economic empowerment, and promoting equity, inclusion, and social justice.

The budget totals $627.4 million dollars, an increase of nine percent from last year. That budget passed by a vote of 6 to 3, with councilmembers Mary Lupien, Stanley Martin, and Kim Smith voting against it.

City Council also took action regarding the city’s beleaguered Police Accountability Board. With Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds on administrative leave, and former Board Chair Shani Wilson resigning after being accused of sexual harassment by Dwyer Reynolds, Rochester City Council decided Tuesday to split the board’s $5 million budget.

The PAB will receive half its budget up front, with the remaining half held in escrow until the situation can be reassessed in December. The city will receive updates from the PAB on a bi-monthly basis.

City Council voted down the Rochester City School District’s $900 million budget proposal. That proposal was criticized in April for what was considered a lack of transparency. Councilman Michael Patterson called it a “sham.” Council President Miguel Meléndez said what RCSD wants seems to be distant from reality at this point, with an inability to downsize costs with enrollment dwindling.

“It was a troubling budget that was even acknowledged by the board when we had our hearing just a few weeks ago that there were some issues they acknowledged, and at the end of the day, our finances are tied and we need to ensure we’re building a better process,” City Councilman Mitch Gruber said, “but when the finance chair of the RCSD board doesn’t vote for the budget— it’s probably a good sign it’s got a lot of problems.”

The city says the RCSD budget will take effect regardless of the council’s vote since the council lacks the legal authority to amend it.

The city budget also included measures to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for City of Rochester employees, and replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.

The budget will go into effect on July 1.

Over the past month, an entire community has been stunned and shocked by the racist attack at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, especially those who were there and survived.

Some employees who were there that day said they need people to understand it’s going to take time to fully heal. They said they’re still dealing with the fact that this happened, and they’re not prepared to go back to life as normal just yet.

Fragrance Harris Stanfield was the customer service lead on duty on May 14. Knowing she and her coworkers were targets of this attack still disturbs her.

“Some days I still don’t feel like this happened, you get up in the morning you think it’s a regular day but this really did happen it wasn’t a dream, it wasn’t a nightmare, this wasn’t something that happened somewhere else, it happened to us,” she said.

A month later, people are asking when she’s ready to get back to work.

“As soon as the questions about normalcy start coming up, it seems like I become less and less normal because I was focused on my healing.”

What she and other employees need is for people to understand healing will take time.

She also said they want to be included in the conversations about what’s next.

“It helps our healing to know what’s happening and what’s being planned around what happened to us.”

When the store reopens, she said she’d like to see a reserved community space inside and the store to be managed by black people from the community.

Her coworker Carlton Steverson went into the store again Monday to help clear it out.

“I felt like my anxiety started my adrenaline started rushing so I left early. I was going to go back in there today but I didn’t cuz I’m like, I thought I was ready but I’m not,” Steverson said.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter headed to Washington, D.C. Tuesday, to testify before the House of Representatives Rules Committee.

Baxter is scheduled to testify Wednesday about responsible commercial firearms management, positive gun ownership — and what he calls measures to “incentivize, not criminalize.”

“I’m neutral, you know the fact is, I have input,” Baxter said. “I hope I get asked a lot of questions because I have experience. I know at the end user level, what we need in law enforcement is tools. I have friends that are firearms dealers and firearms store owners, so I also need to keep them from feeling like the bad guys in this story. So you could do both and I think that’s where I always try to hit it, right down the middle of the fairway. It’s not, I’m left or right, it’s I’m law enforcement, I have input, and so I’m glad they’re looking for input from law enforcement.”

Sheriff Baxter says he will also offer input to the subcommittee regarding gaps in current laws that hinder the ability of law enforcement to take action to reduce the number of guns entering the illegal market.

A warm front will nudge in our direction today, set to allow hotter air and increasing levels of humidity to bombard the region. While temperatures tomorrow climb into the upper 80s, heat index values will surge above 90 degrees.