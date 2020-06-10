Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, June 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Five people were arrested after a car chase on Tuesday evening that started in Greece, and ended in the City of Rochester near North Street and Wilkins Road.

According to the Greece Police Department, it all started when officers tried to pull a car over for speeding along Ridge Road in Greece. The car did initially stop, but then drove away.

Geneseo police say a man is under arrest after a stabbing Tuesday at a Walmart store.

Officials say 24-year-old Gregory Cunningham is charged with first degree assault.

Authorities say officers responded to the Walmart on Veteran Drive around 4:30 p.m. for the report of a person in the store who had stabbed someone with a knife. At the store, officers located a 34-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital where they are currently in stable condition, officials say.

New guidelines have been released by Albany for phase three under New York state’s reopening guidelines.

Restaurants, salons, spas and other businesses are expected to be given the green light to reopen in certain regions this Friday or Saturday.

“There’s no two people that want to get New York State rocking and rolling again, fired up again than Governor Cuomo and myself,” says Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

On Tuesday, police officers and a handful of young black people from the Rochester area met at Aquinas Institute to have some very honest conversations about police and community relations.

They took this opportunity to see things from each other’s perspective. Some said they learned a lot, but one common theme is learning to see each other as people.

“It’s not black versus white it’s right versus wrong and now we’re starting to build that comfortability, like you’re human.”

The New York State legislature continues to take up police reform measures.

One bill requires New York State Police to wear body cameras. Another repeals section 50-A of the Civil Rights law, which currently shields police personnel records. Both bills have passed the State Senate.

All of us will sizzle today, and some of us, may be dealing with some thunderstorms as well. Let’s deal with both facets of this Wednesday. First of all, you should definitely prepare for some of the hottest weather imaginable that June can bring to Western New York and the Finger Lakes for the day today.

A warm front will track just to the northwest of us this morning kicking off a stray shower or perhaps a garden variety thunderstorm largely northwest of Rochester. Once the front lifts through the area, the air mass will become increasing hot and muggy as temperatures soar into the lower 90s close to record highs. Dew points will ramp up to around 70 degrees, which will send the heat index to around 100 degrees. Very little relief will be found today from the heat outside of being in a swimming pool or a lake!

THUNDERSTORM THREAT: There’s an abundance of fuel (CAPE, convective available potential energy), but not a large amount of spark for there to be a widespread severe weather outbreak for MOST of the Rochester area during the day today.

Those triggers, or sparks that do exist will largely remain south and east of Rochester into parts of the Finger Lakes and Central New York. So we will still need to keep an eye on thunderstorm development as this could mean a thunderstorm or two going “rogue” and turning severe. The time frame to watch there would be early this afternoon as heating ramps up.

The window of opportunity for stronger storms will continue into the evening and overnight hours until the cold front finally clears the area.